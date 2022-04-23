Injury update emerges on Millwall player with potential play-off ramifications

Millwall wing-back Scott Malone will miss between four and six weeks of action with a hamstring injury he suffered on Easter Monday against Hull City, London News Online have reported.

And that time-frame means that Malone could miss the entirety of a potential Championship play-off campaign should the Lions force themselves into the top six by the end of the season.

Malone has been a key player for Gary Rowett on the left flank, making 39 appearances in the league but he only got off the mark in terms of goals this past week with a bizarre effort against the Tigers.

Just minutes later though he hobbled off with an injury, and it’s one that is set to keep him on the sidelines for at least a month.

Murray Wallace is now set to deputise at wing-back in Malone’s absence after playing on the left side of a back three this season, with Shaun Hutchinson returning to the Millwall starting 11 for the remaining weeks of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Verdict

Malone is an important player in Rowett’s system, so his absence will probably be felt in a major way.

Even though he will be able to fill in adequately, Murray Wallace does not have the same attacking capabilities as Malone so it is definitely a real blow for the Lions.

They have some massive games coming up in the race for the play-offs and losing both Malone and Jed Wallace at this stage of the season isn’t ideal whatsoever.

Gary Rowett can only hope that Malone’s recovery is quicker than expected if they do get into the top six when it’s all said and done because he would be a major miss if the play-offs come about.