Injury update emerges on Coventry City star amid Burnley interest

Coventry City star Callum O’Hare is not ready to return to action yet and will get his injury rescanned in a week or so, according to manager Mark Robins who gave this update to Coventry Live.

The 24-year-old’s absence is a real blow for the Sky Blues who benefitted from his creativity last term, proving to be a key part of his current side’s spine as another contributor in the final third alongside the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Matt Godden.

Recording five goals and eight assists in 45 league appearances last term, his contributions were enough for other sides to sit up and take notice of his progress with Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City both being linked with a move for him.

According to The Telegraph, Spurs scouts had gone to watch him in action but an offer for him from Antonio Conte’s side is yet to materialise, a real boost for the Sky Blues who will want to keep him.

However, Burnley have also entered the race and have had several bids rejected for O’Hare’s services, though it remains to be seen whether yesterday’s sale of Maxwel Cornet will persuade them to up their offer.

It’s also unclear whether there will be any chance at all of O’Hare leaving before the summer window closes, with uncertainty surrounding how long he will be out of action.

Giving an update on the midfielder’s setback, manager Robins said: “He’s still not ready.

“Things have settled down for him, he’s not in any pain so we’ll probably give it another week or 10 days before he gets rescanned.

“We’ll possibly have a clear picture of where he’ll be then. He’s got bruising down the back of his leg so there’s been some bleed there.”

The Verdict:

Although a deal doesn’t seem to be imminent at this stage, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did move on to Turf Moor considering the money Vincent Kompany’s side have generated.

Not only have they cashed in on Cornet, but also Dwight McNeil, Nick Pope and Nathan Collins with all four generating considerable fees for their services.

The Clarets’ hierarchy have already indicated that they are willing to back the Belgian judging by some of their transfer business earlier this window – and with that – it’s more than likely that at least a few more players will arrive in Lancashire before the September deadline.

O’Hare has already proven himself at this level and with that, he would be a pretty safe bet for Kompany if he was to arrive at Turf Moor, with his creativity potentially proving to be crucial in the Clarets’ quest to get back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

They may have already recruited the likes of Manuel Benson and Scott Twine, both of whom will contribute heavily going forward, but more firepower is arguably needed with McNeil and Cornet leaving.