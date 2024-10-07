Burnley centre-back Joe Worrall is set to be out for another month as he recovers from a broken bone in his foot, according to reports.

Worrall joined the Clarets in the summer, as he ended his 13-year association with Nottingham Forest to sign a four-year deal with Scott Parker's side.

He has been a standout when selected for Burnley so far, with four appearances across both league and cup games, but has missed out on the matchday squad for the last three outings after picking up an injury in the lead up to their trip to Oxford United last month.

Joe Worrall 2024/25 Burnley statistics Appearances 4 Starts 4 Assists 1 Clean sheets 1 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Full details surrounding the circumstances of the 27-year-old's issue were unclear and not made public by the Clarets, but a new update has now emerged around his short-term injury future.

Joe Worrall faces another month on the sidelines

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via Patreon, Worrall hopes to be back available for selection for Scott Parker in a month's time, after breaking a bone in his foot.

Nixon has revealed that the club have set up a specialist recovery plan that should see him available by the first week of November, which is a blow for Burnley as he will likely miss four more games before being fit, but it seemingly could have been a lot worse given the nature of the injury.

The only previous update shared on his potential return was by boss Parker, as he spoke to the media prior to his side's 0-0 draw against Preston North End last week.

"Joe is probably a little bit longer (than Roberts and Flemming), although we’re hoping not too long,” he told the Burnley Express.

“At this present moment in time we just have to wait and see, but it’s probably more day-to-day with Joe and we will see where we are.”

It should, then, serve as a positive sign that the 27-year-old now has a timeframe on his return to action, as it gives clarity to himself, Parker, and Burnley fans who will have questioned his absence going forward.

Worrall has been a key man for Burnley since his arrival

It should come as little surprise that Worrall has been a real asset to the Clarets since his move from Forest was made official on August 22, as he featured in all four games that he was fit for immediately after he joined, and was selected in the starting XI in all of those outings.

He looked to be forming a great partnership with highly-rated French youngster Maxime Esteve before being sidelined, as the Clarets conceded just twice in the three league games that they played together in, and kept a clean sheet away at promotion-chasing Leeds United.

Worrall also provided an assist for Josh Brownhill's last-gasp winner against Pompey on September 21, and that was his last action in claret and blue to date, as he was then ruled out of the trip to Oxford the week after.

It is clear that he will be a big miss for the duration of his injury, but Parker's side have fared pretty well without him so far, with three successive clean sheets seeing them into third place as it stands.