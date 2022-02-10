Injury update emerges ahead of Barnsley’s hosting of QPR

Barnsley’s quest for a first league win under Poya Asbaghi continues when the Tykes host Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Barnsley have taken three points from a possible 33 since Asbaghi took the reins, but the gap between themselves and safety is still only eight points due to the desperate runs of the likes of Reading and Peterborough United.

The Tykes were competitive on Tuesday evening in a 2-1 defeat at play-off chasing Luton Town, with Elijah Adebayo’s second half penalty proving the difference between the two sides.

Barnsley were able to keep hold of their best players in January despite their perilous league position, and will be hoping that they can at least build some momentum and positivity around the club in preparing to launch a League One promotion push next term.

Doug O’Kane of the Barnsley Chronicle provided an update on the fitness of three Tykes players on Twitter this afternoon.

He posted: “Pre QPR presser.

“Matty Wolfe and, possibly, Jasper Moon back in contention to be in the squad.

“Poya Asbaghi hopes Callum Brittain will be back for the Coventry game on 19th, if not Hull on 22nd.”

Callum Brittain would be a huge boost to return in the next few weeks, not only in the skillset he brings but the balance to the side that he adds.

The Verdict

The performances of Derby County, and how they have been able to realistically give themselves a chance of survival, have to spur Barnsley on in the sense that eight points is not an unassailable gap to make up.

There are plenty of survivors in the squad that played in their triumphant escape under Gerhard Struber in 2019/20 when Clarke Oduor’s second half additional time winner at Brentford kept them in the second tier at Charlton Athletic’s expense.

There are some more winnable games on the horizon for the Tykes, and the first victory will be the most significant to provide a crumb of belief in the camp that Asbaghi is the man to take them forward and that they can put a positive run together in the coming months.