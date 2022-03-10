Injury status, transfer interest: What is the latest with Ben Brereton-Diaz at Blackburn Rovers?

This season has been one to remember for Ben Brereton-Diaz at Blackburn Rovers.

Following his remarkable breakthrough with Chile in last summer’s Copa America, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable campaign back at Ewood Park.

With 20 goals in 30 Championship games, the forward has been a key feature in an unexpected push for promotion back to the Premier League for Tony Mowbray’s.

However, things have taken a bit of a backwards step for Brereton-Diaz and Rovers in recent weeks.

While Blackburn have now scored just three goals in their last 12 league games, the striker himself has sufferd an individual blow in recent weeks.

Brereton-Diaz has now missed each of Blackburn’s last four games, after suffering a significant ankle injury in a goalless draw away at West Brom last month.

Although Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray says the striker is making good progress in his recovery from that setback, the Rovers boss is still not expecting the forward to return until after the March international break.

However, it seems Brereton-Diaz could still be back in action before then, with Chile apparently keen to call-up up the 22-year-old for their World Cup qualifiers at the end of this month, despite Mowbray’s assertion that they would be “mad” to play him in those games.

It seems therefore, that the threat of a club vs country row may now be hanging over Ewood Park, and beyond that, there will be concerns over the striker’s longer term future as well.

While Brereton-Diaz’s recent injury means there has been little focus on the transfer links that surrounded him when he was in such prolific form during the first half of the season, that could still emerge in the coming months.

If Brereton-Diaz returns to action after the international break and is able to deliver more goals to fire Rovers to the play-offs and potentially promotion, that interest will surely emerge again.

At that point, while Rovers would have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months, something they would surely do before the initial deal expires this summer, they would still be under pressure if offers came in, with time running out for them to get an appropriate return on a player of his quality.