Jack Harrison's injury has cast a move away from Leeds United into doubt this summer, according to Football Insider.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison could both miss the first month of the season as they recover from injury.

Tyler Adams missed the end of last season due to a hamstring injury from March onwards. Meanwhile, Harrison did play during the run-in, but he now has a hip problem, with Farke informing The Athletic that the duo are still not close to returning.

“Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back. They are still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season. It’s a bit too early to judge when they will be back. I expect to perhaps be back after the first international break.

“Obviously, Jack and Tyler, top-class players and top characters so it's not easy for us to start without them. That’s the reality.”

How did Jack Harrison perform last season?

Harrison netted seven goals and registered five assists in the Premier League last season.

In spite of Leeds getting relegated from the Premier League, Harrison was among the club's strongest performers, with the 26-year-old collecting 16 goals and assists from 40 games in all competitions.

Those performances haven't gone unnoticed at Premier League sides, with West Ham United and Aston Villa reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding Harrison, who has been a Leeds player for five years now.

According to another report from Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, Everton have begun talks with the Whites to try and bring both Wilfried Gnonto and Harrison to Goodison Park.

In 206 appearances for Leeds, Harrison has scored 34 and assisted a further 32, having intitally joined the club on loan from Manchester City in 2018.

He spent three seasons on loan with Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, before eventually making a permanent switch, as his final season loan contained an option-to-buy clause, reported to be worth around £11 million, which Leeds activated at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Whites rejected a bid of around £20 million from Leicester City in January, per a report from David Ornstein of The Athletic, and almost sold Harrison at the 11th hour of transfer deadline day, before the late U-turn kept him past the deadline. He has since signed a new deal at Elland Road, which ties him down until the summer of 2028.

What's the latest regarding Jack Harrison's Leeds future?

Jack Harrison’s injury will impact his chances of leaving Leeds United this summer, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has a hip problem and has reportedly been working with club medical staff at Thorp Arch since returning for pre-season training.

They also report that Harrison is keen to play at a higher level and that interest is still likely to surface in the former Man City man but is unlikely to reach an advanced stage unless he can prove his fitness at Leeds.

The expectation from Farke is that Harrison will not be back until around the international break, which may mean Harrison has to stay put at Leeds for the foreseeable.

Should Leeds keep Harrison?

The Whites have so many wingers on their books currently, including Harrison, so can afford to let a few leave.

Harrison is generally speaking the most often fit to play of them all, and the best ability in football is arguably availability. His injury record has been exemplary.

Leeds can sell other options, though, such as Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, and Helder Costa, to name but a few.

Harrison has performed well for Leeds and is comfortable at Elland Road, so may be minded to stay in spite of reports linking him with moves back to the top-flight.