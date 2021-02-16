Injury boost for Barnsley won’t come in time for Blackburn Rovers clash

Aapo Halme has returned to training with Barnsley but will not be ready for their clash with Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night in the Sky Bet Championship.

After the Tykes impressed greatly against Chelsea in the FA Cup, despite losing, they then went to Brentford on Sunday afternoon and earned a fine victory.

Indeed, another win over Rovers tomorrow evening would be massive in their quest to challenge for the play-offs with the bunch below Bournemouth tightly packed.

They’ll be confident of getting a result with the way they have been playing of late, too, though Halme will not be a part of things against Rovers.

This comes from Leon Wobschall:

Aapo Halme back in training, but won't be involved tomorrow #barnsleyfc — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) February 16, 2021

The Verdict

The defender has been missing since December with injury and the win at Hillsborough in the Championship against Sheffield Wednesday was the last time we saw him in a red shirt.

In that time we’ve seen both wins and losses for the Tykes but crucially they have largely positively trended and that is clear when you look at the table.

There’s a slight gap between Bournemouth in sixth and those looking to break into the play-offs but there can be no doubt that the men from Oakwell, particularly if they beat Blackburn, are contenders to do so.

