Injury blow for Sheffield Wednesday

As per a report from the Sheffield Star, Josh Windass staying at Sheffield Wednesday for the remainder of the season has been thrown into doubt after the attacker pulled up with a calf injury.

Windass has been on loan at the club since joining from Wigan midway through the campaign and has put in some decent performances, though he perhaps needed the final games of the year to try and seal a permanent move.

Indeed, he seemed set for that opportunity with him staying with the Owls for the run-in but, now, that appears to have been thrown into doubt.

According to the report, his injury means he could end up leaving the club now before the end of the season, and it remains to be seen just what the Owls want to do with him with this injury in mind.

The Verdict

Windass has had a decent time of things at Wednesday since arriving but probably needs to be playing regularly in the final games of the campaign if he wants to earn himself a permanent move.

This injury could scupper that plan now, though, and it remains to be seen what is going to happen in the coming days.

Certainly, though, we should expect a fair few muscular problems for players given the nature of the season now.