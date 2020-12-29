Injuries continue to pinch: Carlos Corberan should field this Huddersfield Town XI v Blackburn tonight

Huddersfield Town host Blackburn Rovers tonight in the Championship, looking to get back to winning ways and extend a fine run of home form.

Carlos Corberan’s side have won four on the spin at the John Smith’s Stadium, but their away form is letting them down badly.

A defeat to Barnsley on Boxing Day was so frustrating, but there’s a chance to put things right with another home win tonight when Blackburn come to town.

However, as our graphic shows, Corberan’s squad is stretched and injuries are pinching. That means we might well see an unchanged XI this evening.

Ryan Schofield has Ben Hamer back for competition, but got the nod on Boxing Day.

The back-four, because of injuries, pretty much picks itself: Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr and Harry Toffolo.

Jonathan Hogg anchors midfield and captains our side, with Lewis O’Brien and Carel Eiting featuring in the midfield trio.

Out wide on the left could be Juninho Bacuna again, with Isaac Mbenza on the right.

Fraizer Campbell looks likely to lead the line.

Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Richard Stearman and Christopher Schindler are amongst those absent.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Huddersfield Town in 2020?

1 of 20 1. They had more than two permanent managers Yes No