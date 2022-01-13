‘Injured at the wrong time’ – These Coventry City fans are understanding about club’s decision on 27-year-old

Wesley Jobello has left Coventry City with his contract being terminated by mutual consent, the club announced this afternoon.

The 27-year-old joined the club from Ajaccio in the summer of 2019 but only managed 14 appearances since due to various injury issues.

Mark Robins has not played a formation that has utilised wingers for a long while so it has never materialised as a particularly good fit for Jobello.

The three-time Martinique international had spent the entirety of his career in French football before making the trip to England, suggesting that his likely next destination will be back in his homeland.

With the exception of loaning Josh Pask to Newport County, the Sky Blues are yet to act in the January transfer window but with three available loan slots in their squad Robins could convince some Premier League clubs that taking part in a battle for the top six would be mutually beneficial, in their player development, in the second half of the season.

Without any permanent signings looking imminent, though they have shown interest in Kristian Pedersen, Robins may lean on the relationship he has established with some Premier League club academies in the second half of the window.

The brand of football Coventry play can be a pulling factor in attracting exciting players on loan.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Coventry sign Ian Maatsen on loan from in 2021? Everton Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction to the news involving Wesley Jobello on Twitter this afternoon…

A victim of cruel injury luck and a change of system. Leaves with good luck from all fans I'm sure. — Mike Seaton (@mikeseat) January 13, 2022

Probably got injured at the wrong time, and never found a way back. Good luck Wes. — Scott Keene (@TheScottKeene) January 13, 2022

Good luck @wesleyjobello11 thanks for your contribution, all the best for the future. — Rich Parsons (@Cheekyboy82) January 13, 2022

Good to get him off the wage bill, the acl he suffered ruined his time here. I expect he'll go back to France. #PUSB https://t.co/YIEgYF1Jd9 — Harry Chattaway (@chattaway_harry) January 13, 2022

All jokes aside, was a good player in League One. Memorable goal in that comeback win against Blackpool. His ACL injury and a change in tactics ended his chances here. Good luck to him whether he gets another EFL Move or returns to France @wesleyjobello11 ⚽️ #PUSB https://t.co/d3yNeMob4b — Callum Moseley (@CNMFCYT) January 13, 2022