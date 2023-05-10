Sunderland are potentially just three games away from a Premier League return after sealing a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs on a dramatic final day of the 2022/23 season.

Tony Mowbray's side are going to face Luton Town over two legs in the coming fortnight as they bid to get to a second successive play-off final, having won the League One showpiece in 2021/22.

A dramatic final day

Millwall had their fate in their own hands on the final day and held a 3-1 lead over Blackburn Rovers at half-time on Monday, which would've seen them join Luton, Middlesbrough and Coventry City in the play-offs.

At that point Sunderland were goalless with Preston North End.

However, a dramatic second-half played out, with Blackburn scoring three unanswered goals to beat Millwall 4-3 at the Den. Sunderland turned on the style with Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke scoring to secure a 3-0 win at Deepdale and place in the top-six.

It was a big day for Mowbray and his young squad at Preston.

Footage has been shared on the club's official Twitter account following the weekend, starting on Sunderland's bench and spilling onto the pitch in-front of a sold-out away end.

That's the type of footage that's stemmed plenty of discussion on social media, as we explore here...

This fan couldn't hide his pride.

One fan spotted injured duo, Corry Evans and Dan Ballard.

This fan was loving the footage.

Amad Diallo's excitement at getting at least two more games at Sunderland didn't go unnoticed.

These three words just about summed up the entire Sunderland fanbase.

When are Sunderland's play-off fixtures?

Sunderland welcome Luton Town to the Stadium of Light on Saturday for a 5:30pm kick-off. The return second-leg at Kenilworth Road is on Tuesday 16 May with an 8pm kick-off.

Should Sunderland reach the play-off final that will take place at Wembley on Saturday 27 May, kick-off 4:45pm.