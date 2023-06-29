Krystian Bielik and Tyler Roberts could cost Birmingham City less than £1 million this summer, according to Birmingham Live.

With Blues are working on a tight budget in the current window, the combined initial fees paid in the double-swoop for the Derby County and Leeds United duo are expected to below eight figures.

Birmingham City land Tyler Roberts

Birmingham confirmed earlier this month that they'd signed Roberts from Leeds for an undisclosed fee - though reports have suggested the fee was much lower than the £750,000 touted in some places.

It's hardly a low-risk deal as Roberts has seen his career stall at Elland Road and struggled to make much of an impact while on loan in the Championship with QPR last season.

The hope will be that a fresh start at St Andrew's can be just what he needs to get back on track and they clearly have faith that John Eustace can get the best out of the 24-year-old, who has signed a four-year deal with the club.

It seems as though Bielik's move from Derby could be confirmed soon as well.

The Poland international spent last season on loan with Birmingham and is on course to sign permanently this summer. According to Birmingham Live, Bielik will become the club's latest signing of the summer very soon after having his medical on Wednesday evening.

It is said the Blues' priority will then be strengthening their defensive unit following the departures of Auston Trusty, George Friend, and Harlee Dean - with Dion Sanderson a top target.

Cost of Birmingham City double-swoop

Previous reports have indicated that the cost of the Bielik deal could rise to £1 million but Birmingham Live has revealed just how little the Blues' double-swoop is set to cost them upfront.

The report claims that Birmingham will pay less than £1 million in initial fees in the deals with Derby and Leeds, which is particularly helpful given the Championship club is operating on a tight budget this summer.

If Eustace is able to help both players fulfill their potential, this double-swoop could end up looking like a masterstroke - particularly given the pair cost their last club more than £10 million in combined transfer fees (Bielik £8m and Roberts £2.5m).

The Blues have already signed Japanese forward Koji Miyoshi on a free transfer from Belgian Jupiler Pro League club Royal Antwerp this summer.