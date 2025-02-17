Bristol Rovers full-back Jack Hunt has returned to the fold with three highly impactful appearances in all three of the team's matches so far in February. Right from the first whistle in every game, Hunt has made his presence felt, leaving his mark at both ends of the pitch.

He returned to the starting lineup with an inspired performance in the 3-1 victory at home to Peterborough at the start of the month and has continued to impress against Stockport County and Burton Albion as Bristol Rovers finally sustained some upward momentum in the EFL League One table.

The defender has only played a handful of matches this season. He succumbed to a calf tear injury following the FA Cup win against Weston-Super-Mare earlier this campaign before being left out of the matchday squad altogether following his recovery.

Rovers Head Coach Iñigo Calderón previously stated, in comments that may well now seem odd to some, that Hunt was being left out because he didn't want two right-backs on the bench – referring to Joel Senior and Taylor Moore, the latter of whom had played more matches than not in that position this season.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Calderón said: "He's fully fit. It's just a matter of numbers and obviously having Joel and Taylor Moore on the bench. So it was just a matter of numbers. You don't want two right-backs on the bench in the end but he's fully fit."

The 34-year-old had been absent since playing in the FA Cup in November and there were fears he could leave the club during the winter transfer window.

Hunt had in fact been fit for several weeks before his belated inclusion and he has made a statement by coming back into the team in some electric form.

Impressive stats from Jack Hunt

Against Burton on Saturday, Hunt topped the charts for most accurate long balls (eight), showcasing some phenomenal long-range passing up the touchline along with his cunning overlaps and pinpoint crossing.

Jack Hunt v Burton Albion (Fotmob) Game rank Accurate passes 43/55 (78%) 3rd Accurate long balls 8/12 (67%) 2nd Successful dribbles 3/4 (75%) 2nd Ground duels won 8/10 (80%) 1st Aerial duels won 3/5 (60%) 6th

On the defensive side of his game, Hunt won the joint-most duels of any Gas player against Burton Albion and the most of any defender against Stockport County.

Against the Hatters, he certainly made his presence felt straight from the whistle. He was on the wrong end of a reckless tackle from a frustrated County player who lashed out at him as Hunt skillfully weaved his way through the midfield. In reply, the 34-year-old would chase after his mark knocking him down with a powerful body check.

From then on, though, Hunt would be a marked man following the yellow card he would receive with County clearly looking to see how far they could push him. Any concerns about a second booking would prove wide of the mark as he showed all his experience and footballing smarts to manage himself well before being among the four substitutes taken off mid-way through the second half.

Hunt has been a key part of upturn in form in recent weeks, which is a fact that should not be lost on the Rovers' decision-makers.

New contract surely on the table if Jack Hunt continues to show Bristol Rovers form

With less than six months of his contract remaining, there’s no doubt Hunt is making it clear how important he can be to the club.

It would of course be fair and prudent to look at his injury record and age when considering a new contract offer, but it also shouldn’t be overlooked that he continues to show he can cut it at this level.

Should Hunt maintain this current trajectory and stay injury-free until the end of the campaign then it would surely make sense to offer the Rovers full-back a new contract.