Bristol Rovers manager Inigo Calderon has claimed that Bristol Rovers will not make January signings just based on their recent results.

The Gas suffered a 2-0 loss to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night, their second defeat in a row in the league.

This form has left the team 19th in the League One table, just four points clear of the relegation zone after 27 games played.

Rovers have made one signing so far this month, bringing Romaine Sawyers in as a free agent following his exit from AFC Wimbledon.

Calderon has claimed that the club will not act in the transfer market as a knee-jerk reaction to recent results.

He has warned that no signings may arrive, unless an opportunity arises that he feels can actually improve the first team squad before Monday’s deadline.

“It’s not because of our results that we’re going to get crazy about that,” said Calderon, via Bristol Live.

“I’ve been saying from the first day of the market that if something is coming in it’s because it’s better than what we already have.

“I’m not going to bring players in just because we’re losing.

“If they are better, then yes. If not, then I don’t think [they] will come.

“Someone who is doing really well is not going to come to us.

“That’s normal and that’s why it’s a bit tricky and why if we bring someone in, they have to add quality to the group.”

Bristol Rovers recent form

Bristol Rovers' last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Charlton Athletic (A) 2-0 loss Wigan Athletic (A) 2-0 loss Barnsley (H) 3-1 win Cambridge United (A) 1-0 win Leyton Orient (H) 3-2 loss

Back-to-back losses for Bristol Rovers has left them only four points clear of the bottom four at this stage of the campaign.

The club have won just two of their last 11 in the league, with consistent form proving difficult to come by.

Both of those wins did come earlier this month, beating both Barnsley and Cambridge United.

Next up for Bristol Rovers is a home clash against Peterborough United on 2 February.

Frustrating January for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers supporters will be frustrated by these comments, as improvements are clearly needed within the first team.

These back-to-back defeats should be eye-opening for Calderon, who has been brought back to Earth a little after back-to-back wins previously.

There is still time to find a couple of players that can come in and improve the squad and help their fight against relegation.

Failing to bring anyone else in would likely not go down well with the fans, and could prove a mistake if this form persists into February and March.