Influential West Brom figure attracting Manchester United interest ahead of summer window

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is attracting interest from Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from 90min.

It is understood that the Red Devils could potentially seal a deal for the England international if they find a suitor for Dean Henderson later this year.

Johnstone would serve as a back-up option to David de Gea who has produced a host of impressive performances for United this season.

The West Brom man’s current deal at The Hawthorns is set to expire following the culmination of the current campaign and he has yet to agree to fresh terms with the Championship side.

If the Baggies are unable to convince the 28-year-old to sign a new contract, he may not be short of suitors this summer due to the fact that he will be available on free transfer.

Whereas the Baggies have failed to live up to expectations in the Championship this season, Johnstone has still managed to produce some assured performances at this level.

In the 28 appearances that he has made for the club, the shot-stopper has managed to keep a respectable total of 12 clean-sheets.

Johnstone will be aiming to add to this tally when West Brom face Swansea City on Monday.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom player Rekeem Harper ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The Verdict

When you consider that Johnstone is a product of United’s youth academy, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is tempted to move back to Old Trafford.

However, in order to boost his chances of securing a regular spot in the England set-up, it could be argued that he may find it beneficial to join a team in the top-flight who are willing to provide him with regular first-team football.

Although West Brom will be keen to keep Johnstone due to the fact that he is an influential figure at the club, Steve Bruce may need to draft up a list of replacements for the keeper ahead of the summer window.

Johnstone’s priority between now and the end of the season will be to help the Baggies climb the Championship standings following their recent slump in form at this level.