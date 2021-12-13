Influential Sheffield Wednesday man delivers confident promotion message

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan still believes that the team have enough quality to win promotion this season.

After an inconsistent campaign, the Owls are now unbeaten in 12, with a 2-0 success at Crewe on Saturday, where Bannan starred, lifting Darren Moore’s men to seventh place, with only goal difference keeping the side out of the play-off places.

So, confidence in the camp is high, and that was reflected by the Scottish midfielder, who told Yorkshire Live that he is still confident that Wednesday will secure an instant return to the Championship even if they aren’t grabbing the headlines right now.

“We are moving along alright; we are moving along unnoticed which is good. We want to be number one. We’ve said it all season and I’m still confident. I’ll put my cards on the table; I think we can get promoted.”

The immediate challenge for the Owls will be to make it back-to-back victories when they welcome Accrington Stanley to Hillsborough on Saturday, knowing a win could see them head into Christmas sitting in a play-off place.

The verdict

Firstly, you wouldn’t expect anything different from Bannan, but it should be said that he has every right to be confident.

Wednesday’s unbeaten run shows they are a tough team to play against, and they are packed with players who have the individual quality to win a game, including the 32-year-old, who was outstanding against Crewe last time out.

Now, it’s about delivering on Bannan’s words, with the Owls needing to keep pressure on the top six as they look to climb the table further.

