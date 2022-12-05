Influential Portsmouth figure makes play-off claim following his side’s clash with Wycombe

Portsmouth defender Michael Morrison has insisted that he still believes that the club will be able to secure a place in the play-offs later this season.

After initially making an incredibly positive start to the 2022/23 campaign, Pompey’s progress in League One has recently been hindered by a failure to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

Since securing a 1-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers in October, Portsmouth have failed to win any of their last five league games.

After four consecutive draws at this level, Pompey would have been hoping to secure all three points in their showdown with Wycombe yesterday.

However, Portsmouth ultimately failed to step up to the mark in this showdown as the Chairboys secured a 2-0 victory at Adams Park thanks to goals from Anis Mehmeti and Garath McCleary.

Currently eighth in the League One standings, Pompey will be determined to deliver a positive response to their defeat to Wycombe when they take on Accrington Stanley this weekend.

Ahead of this fixture, Morrison has offered an honest assessment on Portsmouth’s play-off aspirations.

Speaking to The News, the defender said: “I though we started (the season) brilliantly and it was really exciting and everyone was behind us and then we’ve found it a bit more difficult as teams have found out how we play.

“It’s now getting back to the levels at the beginning of the season and that’ll make a really big difference.

“I think we’re a really good side but we lack a bit of confidence at the moment.

“There’s definitely enough quality in the squad to be in the play-offs.

“I think we’ve under achieved if we don’t get that and we’ve set standards well enough at the beginning of the season to see what we’re about but that is still the aim and that should be the aim.”

Quiz: What club did Portsmouth FC sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Who did Portsmouth sign Niko Kranjcar from? Slavia Prague Dinamo Moscow Dinamo Zagreb Hajduk Split

The Verdict

Whereas Portsmouth have not been firing on all cylinders in their recent league fixtures, they have illustrated this season that they are capable of producing some positive displays at this level.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that Morrison still believes that his side have enough quality to be challenging for a top-six finish.

An influential figure at Fratton Park, Morrison has made 21 appearances for Portsmouth since joining the club earlier this year and will be aiming to help his side get back on track in their upcoming clashes.

Having featured on 109 occasions in League One during his career, the defender may be able to use his experience to his advantage at the Wham Stadium this weekend as Portsmouth look to get back to winning ways in their showdown with Accrington.