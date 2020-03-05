Influential Nottingham Forest figure delivers reassuring fitness update

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban admits he does have a slight problem with his knee but insists it won’t prevent him from playing in the run-in.

The 32-year-old has been a key figure for the Reds this season, with his crucial equaliser against Middlesbrough last time out his 17th goal of the campaign.

That ended a six-game run without a goal during which time Grabban had suffered with discomfort in his knee.

Losing the ex-Bournemouth man would be a huge blow to Sabri Lamouchi for the run-in but the forward told Nottinghamshire Live that he will be ready to make an impact over the next few months.

“We just take it week by week. Obviously if there’s ridiculous pain where it’s going to affect my performance drastically, then we have to do the clever thing. But at the moment I feel okay, so I’ll just keep going for these last 10 games and see what happens.

“It’s slightly painful. Obviously I’ve got a little problem, but it’s nothing to worry about. I think the majority of the squad are playing with niggles or playing with pain, it’s just part and parcel of it.”

The verdict

This is pleasing for Forest as everyone connected to the club knows just how important Grabban is to this team.

Quite simply, he is the only proven number nine they have at this level and his goals are a key reason behind the success Lamouchi’s men have had this season.

Clearly, he isn’t 100% fit but he also thinks it’s a problem that can be managed. So, if he has to miss training sessions here and there or even start on the bench in certain weeks, it’s worth it. They need to just ensure he is ready to play when the big games come around.

