Influential MK Dons figure makes honest transfer claim involving Will Grigg

Milton Keynes Dons assistant head coach Chris Hogg has admitted that whilst the club have held talks with Will Grigg over a move, it remains to be seen whether the forward will link up with League One outfit for the 2022/23 campaign.

Grigg is currently training with the Dons after being released by Sunderland following the conclusion of the previous term.

The forward failed to make a positive impact during his time at the Stadium of Light as he was loaned out on two separate occasions by the Black Cats.

MK Dons signed Grigg on a temporary basis last year from Sunderland and went on to produce some promising performances in the third-tier with the forward in their side.

In the 20 league appearances that he made for the Dons, the Northern Ireland international scored eight goals and provided three assists.

Whereas head coach Liam Manning has bolstered his attacking options this summer by swooping for Nathan Holland, Matt Dennis and Darragh Burns, he may need to secure the services of Grigg following Scott Twine’s departure from Stadium MK.

Speaking to the MK Citizen about Grigg, Hogg said: “There has been some dialogue with him but that’s something that will be clearer in the next few weeks.

“He’s been at the club before but I didn’t know him so it was good to get to know him a bit more.

“We’ve offered him some training, we’ve enjoyed having him with us but who knows what the future holds with that one.

“He’s been a credit to himself.”

Can you remember how much MK Dons paid for these 22 signings?

1 of 22 How much did MK Dons pay for Mo Eisa? £299k £500k £900k £1.35m

The Verdict

When you consider that Grigg has demonstrated during his career that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in League One, MK Dons ought to be looking to step up their pursuit by offering the forward a contract in the not-too-distant future.

In the 348 games that he has featured in at this level, Grigg has scored 111 goals whilst he has also provided 28 assists.

Although there may be doubts regarding Grigg’s ability to retain his fitness due to the fact that he missed a considerable chunk of action last season in his loan spell at Rotherham, he could help fill the void left by Twine if he avoids injury.

Having missed out on promotion last season, the Dons will be determined to launch another push for a top-two finish in the new term.