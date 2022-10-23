Influential Middlesbrough player emerges on Crystal Palace’s transfer radar

Crystal Palace are monitoring Middlesbrough full-back Isaiah Jones, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed.

Jones, who grew up in London near to where Palace are based, joined ‘Boro back in 2019, and has since become a key player at The Riverside Stadium.

The 23-year-old has made a total of 63 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, scoring three goals and providing 12 assists in that time.

Now it seems as though his form is something that is starting to attract interest in the full-back, from the Premier League.

According to this latest update, Palace have been watching the progress of Jones, with a view to a potential move in the future.

It is claimed that the Middlesbrough man is viewed as a potential alternative to a reunion with Manchester United’s Aaron Wan Bissaka, who would apparently be a more expensive option.

There are still three years remaining on Jones’ contract with Middlesbrough, securing his future at The Riverside Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could prove to be a rather decent move for Palace, should they make it.

That right hand side of their defence is an area they are seemingly keen to strengthen, and Jones would be a good option for them to do that with.

Going forward in particular, the 23-year-old is a big threat which does seem to fit well with Palace’s style, as does the fact he is an exciting young player currently based in the Championship.

Even so, with plenty of time remaining on his ‘Boro contract, this may not be an easy deal for the Eagles to get done, meaning this could well be one to keep an eye on going forward.