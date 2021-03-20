Influential individual drops hint on Emiliano Buendia’s Norwich City future

Norwich City attacker Emiliano Buendia will definitely be playing in the Premier League next season, either with the Canaries or someone else.

That’s according to the player’s agent, Gustavo Gomes, who has been discussing the player’s future following an outstanding campaign in the Championship this season.

Buendia has been the subject of much speculation recently, with Arsenal among those who have been linked with the Argentine this season, after Norwich managed to keep hold of him following their relegation from the top-flight of English football last season.

Speaking about the fact that Buendia is apparently considered the most expensive player in the Championship, Gomes told TuttoMercatoWeb: “Another reason to be proud. Already in the first season, in the Premier League, he showed that he can be a protagonist and now, after relegation, he’s shown that he’s matured. He’s becoming an absolute crack, next season in the Premier…”

However, it seems it has yet to be decided just who Buendia will be playing with in the Premier League next season, with Gomes going on to claim : “Whether he’s at Norwich or at other interested clubs, we will see it in complete tranquillity”.

Since joining Norwich in 2018, Buendia has scored 19 goals and provided 37 assists in 112 appearances in all competitions for the club, and has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Carrow Road.

Norwich look well set to be back in the Premier League next season, with the club currently ten points clear at the top of the Championship table, with nine games of the regular season still to be played.

The Verdict

I don’t think there is any doubt that one way or another, Buendia will be playing in the Premier League next season.

Norwich themselves look absolute certainties to secure their immediate promotion back to the top-tier this season, meaning the attacker is bound to at least get the opportunity that way.

However, you feel that even then, there will be plenty of interest in the 24-year-old come the summer transfer window, given the size of the impact he has made at Norwich.

As a result, you do feel as though there will still be some concern about Buendia’s future around Carrow Road, despite the fact that they are in such a strong position in the table going into the final few weeks of the campaign.