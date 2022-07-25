Influential Hull City figure makes play-off claim ahead of club’s clash with Bristol City

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has admitted that he believes that the club should be aiming to secure a place in the play-offs during the 2022/23 campaign.

Following a change in ownership earlier this year, the Tigers have managed to bolster their squad in the current transfer window.

Hull manager Shota Arveladze will be able to turn to Dogukan Sinik, Ozan Tufan, Jean Michael Seri, Oscar Estupinan, Adama Traore, Benjamin Tetteh, Tobias Figueiredo and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh for inspiration after signing these players on permanent deals.

Nathan Baxter meanwhile has re-joined the Tigers on loan from Chelsea for the new term.

When you consider that there has been an influx of players at the MKM Stadium, it will be interesting to see how long it will take the club’s squad to build a rapport.

Hull will be hoping to make the perfect start to the upcoming campaign by securing all three points in their showdown with Bristol City on Saturday.

Ahead of this fixture, Kesler has revealed that he believes that a failure to reach the play-offs next year would be a disappointment for Hull.

Speaking to The Athletic, Kesler said: “We don’t have the magic touch but we’re doing everything in our power to get to the play-offs.

“If we didn’t get there it would disappoint us, but it wouldn’t discourage us.

“It would just make us more motivated to come back.”

Quiz: The big Hull City striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tigers fan

1 of 25 How many appearances did Josh Magennis make for Hull during his time at the club? 95 112 120 82

The Verdict

When you consider just how competitive the Championship can be, Hull will need to maintain their consistency over the course of the new term in order to match Kesler’s goal of securing a place in the play-offs.

After finishing 19th in the second-tier standings earlier this year, the Tigers will be hoping that their new signings will be able to help them reach new heights at this level.

Given that the transfer window is set to remain open until the start of September, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Hull add some more fresh faces to their squad.

Providing that Hull’s arrivals are able to adapt to Arveladze’s style of play, there is no reason why the club cannot go on to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.