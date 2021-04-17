Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Inexcusable’, ‘Nightmare’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans aren’t happy with player’s recent showing v Blackpool

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland’s chances of finishing in the top-two of the League One table hang by a thread, after the Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. 

Lee Johnson’s side have struggled to put together a positive run of results in recent weeks, which has seen them fall eight points adrift of second-placed Peterborough United in the third-tier standings.

The Black Cats remain third in the table heading into their final five matches of this year’s campaign, and it seems as though they’ll have to win promotion into the Championship via the lottery of the play-offs.

Luke Garbutt scored the only goal of the game, as his strike beat Lee Burge in the Sunderland goal, with some sections of the Stadium of Light faithful questioning the goalkeeper’s role in Blackpool’s match-winner.

Are these facts about Sunderland's club badge genuine or fake?

1 of 17

Sunderland introduced their first ever badge in 1913?

Burge was making his 38th appearance of the season for the Black Cats, and will be relied upon to play a key role in their bid for promotion into the Championship from now until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Burge’s performance on the day against Blackpool.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Inexcusable’, ‘Nightmare’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans aren’t happy with player’s recent showing v Blackpool

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: