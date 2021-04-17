‘Inexcusable’, ‘Nightmare’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans aren’t happy with player’s recent showing v Blackpool

Sunderland’s chances of finishing in the top-two of the League One table hang by a thread, after the Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Lee Johnson’s side have struggled to put together a positive run of results in recent weeks, which has seen them fall eight points adrift of second-placed Peterborough United in the third-tier standings.

The Black Cats remain third in the table heading into their final five matches of this year’s campaign, and it seems as though they’ll have to win promotion into the Championship via the lottery of the play-offs.

Luke Garbutt scored the only goal of the game, as his strike beat Lee Burge in the Sunderland goal, with some sections of the Stadium of Light faithful questioning the goalkeeper’s role in Blackpool’s match-winner.

Are these facts about Sunderland's club badge genuine or fake?

1 of 17 Sunderland introduced their first ever badge in 1913? True False

Burge was making his 38th appearance of the season for the Black Cats, and will be relied upon to play a key role in their bid for promotion into the Championship from now until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Burge’s performance on the day against Blackpool.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Lee Johnson is not exempt from criticism today, the petulance of not picking Maguire is unreal. McFadzean being in squad at all is criminal. Having no better option than Lee Burge has cost us several times this season. He is a very very very poor goalkeeper. #SAFC — Matthew Powell (@Powell_Matthew) April 17, 2021

Absolutely crushing. Scowen burge and mcfadzean need not ever play for us again — Jake Green (@SAFCJake) April 17, 2021

#safc don’t think we can blame manager today. Burge howler, Mcgeady unlucky, but mainly players he has inherited not good enough. — Peterfeet (@safcpete67) April 17, 2021

Inexcusable from Burge, that. Such a poor error to make, and yet again, we’ve somehow fallen behind in a game that we could, and should, be leading. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) April 17, 2021

Lee Burge Awful. Has been most of the season #SAFC — Matthew (@MJacko1989) April 17, 2021

Mcgeady rattles the post at one end and Blackpool go up the other end and Burge has a nightmare — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) April 17, 2021

Absolute clanger by burge awful #safc — Luke Elves (@ElvesLuke) April 17, 2021

Burge should have saved that. No two ways about it. #safc — David Marjoram (@PlannerMarj) April 17, 2021

That’s the season over , typical, awful error from Burge #safc — Brett Redmayne (@brettd1981) April 17, 2021