‘Inexcusable’ – Many Sheffield United fans weigh in on player’s display v Coventry
Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts on David McGoldrick’s latest display for the club.
The forward was introduced as a substitute during the second-half of their showdown with Coventry City by manager Slavisa Jokanovic.
Handed the opportunity to showcase his talent, McGoldrick managed to successfully link up play with his team-mates as the Blades pushed for a winner at Bramall Lane.
However, despite illustrating some signs of promise in this fixture, the 33-year-old squandered two golden opportunities for the Blades.
After firing an effort over the bar from Morgan Gibbs-White’s delivery in the 70th minute, McGoldrick once again failed to hit the target in the closing stages of the fixture.
Gibbs-White was then denied a winner by Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore who produced a fantastic stop to seal a point for the visitors.
After witnessing McGoldrick’s performance during their side’s 0-0 draw with Coventry, many Blades fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts.
Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…
Think McGoldrick is a great footballer, but his finishing is inexcusable. Absolutely baffled why Brewster played no part.
— Lee Simpson (@LeeSimmo73) November 20, 2021
Dire first half.. a lot better second half. Mcgoldrick changed game but his finishing came back to haunt us. Basham outstanding.. to think he wasn’t getting picked. UTB
— Mat Coll (@ColliverM) November 20, 2021
Thought there was only 1 winner as game went on. Hardly breath taking but at least some effort in 2nd half. Hourihane got into it a bit and mcgoldrick played well apart from the fact all our chances fall to him 😆
— Dean Williamson (@_DW24) November 20, 2021
Mcgoldrick Sharp just get out this club
— Joel Birmingham (@Joelbirmz12) November 20, 2021
David McGoldrick must be the league leader in Creating Difficult Chances And Then Squandering Those Chances #TwitterBlades
— Besus Faffoon (@joeldelusional) November 20, 2021
Love Mcgoldrick but his finishing really really needs to improve.
— s (@sethmf_1) November 20, 2021
McGoldrick would be worth abart 70mil if he could finish
— Matt (@_tttaM) November 20, 2021
Never play mcgoldrick again
— Jonathon (@jonathonchapma2) November 20, 2021
If McGoldrick is the answer we're definitely asking the wrong question.
— Reverend Hugo Z. Hackenbush (@FatherCheesy) November 20, 2021
The Blades will be looking to secure a much-needed victory in the Championship when they head to the Select Leasing Car Stadium on Tuesday to face Reading.