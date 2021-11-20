‘Inexcusable’ – Many Sheffield United fans weigh in on player’s display v Coventry

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts on David McGoldrick’s latest display for the club.

The forward was introduced as a substitute during the second-half of their showdown with Coventry City by manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Handed the opportunity to showcase his talent, McGoldrick managed to successfully link up play with his team-mates as the Blades pushed for a winner at Bramall Lane.

However, despite illustrating some signs of promise in this fixture, the 33-year-old squandered two golden opportunities for the Blades.

After firing an effort over the bar from Morgan Gibbs-White’s delivery in the 70th minute, McGoldrick once again failed to hit the target in the closing stages of the fixture.

Gibbs-White was then denied a winner by Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore who produced a fantastic stop to seal a point for the visitors.

After witnessing McGoldrick’s performance during their side’s 0-0 draw with Coventry, many Blades fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Think McGoldrick is a great footballer, but his finishing is inexcusable. Absolutely baffled why Brewster played no part. — Lee Simpson (@LeeSimmo73) November 20, 2021

Dire first half.. a lot better second half. Mcgoldrick changed game but his finishing came back to haunt us. Basham outstanding.. to think he wasn’t getting picked. UTB — Mat Coll (@ColliverM) November 20, 2021

Thought there was only 1 winner as game went on. Hardly breath taking but at least some effort in 2nd half. Hourihane got into it a bit and mcgoldrick played well apart from the fact all our chances fall to him 😆 — Dean Williamson (@_DW24) November 20, 2021

Mcgoldrick Sharp just get out this club — Joel Birmingham (@Joelbirmz12) November 20, 2021

David McGoldrick must be the league leader in Creating Difficult Chances And Then Squandering Those Chances #TwitterBlades — Besus Faffoon (@joeldelusional) November 20, 2021

Love Mcgoldrick but his finishing really really needs to improve. — s (@sethmf_1) November 20, 2021

McGoldrick would be worth abart 70mil if he could finish — Matt (@_tttaM) November 20, 2021

Never play mcgoldrick again — Jonathon (@jonathonchapma2) November 20, 2021

If McGoldrick is the answer we're definitely asking the wrong question. — Reverend Hugo Z. Hackenbush (@FatherCheesy) November 20, 2021

The Blades will be looking to secure a much-needed victory in the Championship when they head to the Select Leasing Car Stadium on Tuesday to face Reading.