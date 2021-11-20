Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Inexcusable’ – Many Sheffield United fans weigh in on player’s display v Coventry

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts on David McGoldrick’s latest display for the club.

The forward was introduced as a substitute during the second-half of their showdown with Coventry City by manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Handed the opportunity to showcase his talent, McGoldrick managed to successfully link up play with his team-mates as the Blades pushed for a winner at Bramall Lane.

However, despite illustrating some signs of promise in this fixture, the 33-year-old squandered two golden opportunities for the Blades.

After firing an effort over the bar from Morgan Gibbs-White’s delivery in the 70th minute, McGoldrick once again failed to hit the target in the closing stages of the fixture.

Gibbs-White was then denied a winner by Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore who produced a fantastic stop to seal a point for the visitors.

After witnessing McGoldrick’s performance during their side’s 0-0 draw with Coventry, many Blades fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

The Blades will be looking to secure a much-needed victory in the Championship when they head to the Select Leasing Car Stadium on Tuesday to face Reading.


