Sky Bet League One

‘Inexcusable’, ‘Big questions to answer’ – Many Sunderland fans lambast senior figure following third straight loss

Published

4 mins ago

on

The lights have almost certainly gone out on Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes after a third straight league defeat.

Just a few weeks ago the Black Cats looked in a prime position to capitalise and take one of the top two places in League One, but all that now looks to be a pipe dream.

There was worry when Charlton Athletic came to the Stadium of Light and bagged a 2-1 win, then there was panic setting in from the fans when Wigan Athletic defeated them by the same scoreline in midweek.

And if there was one team Sunderland didn’t want to face when they needed a win to keep the pressure on the top two, it was a Blackpool side who were unbeaten in 15 matches.

And in the end it was a scruffy effort that got the three points for the Seasiders, with Luke Garbutt’s cross being turned in by a body in the six-yard box that Lee Burge was unable to keep out despite his best efforts.

The Black Cats are now eight points behind Peterborough in second place with five games to go, and it would take a monumental effort from Sunderland and a massive collapse from Posh for Lee Johnson’s outfit to secure a top two finish.

Speaking of Johnson, he has copped a fair amount of criticism today for his tactics and substitutes he didn’t end up making – check out the reaction from Twitter.


