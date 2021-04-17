‘Inexcusable’, ‘Big questions to answer’ – Many Sunderland fans lambast senior figure following third straight loss

The lights have almost certainly gone out on Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes after a third straight league defeat.

Just a few weeks ago the Black Cats looked in a prime position to capitalise and take one of the top two places in League One, but all that now looks to be a pipe dream.

There was worry when Charlton Athletic came to the Stadium of Light and bagged a 2-1 win, then there was panic setting in from the fans when Wigan Athletic defeated them by the same scoreline in midweek.

And if there was one team Sunderland didn’t want to face when they needed a win to keep the pressure on the top two, it was a Blackpool side who were unbeaten in 15 matches.

And in the end it was a scruffy effort that got the three points for the Seasiders, with Luke Garbutt’s cross being turned in by a body in the six-yard box that Lee Burge was unable to keep out despite his best efforts.

22 facts about Sunderland’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Sunderland’s first shirt colour was all red True False

The Black Cats are now eight points behind Peterborough in second place with five games to go, and it would take a monumental effort from Sunderland and a massive collapse from Posh for Lee Johnson’s outfit to secure a top two finish.

Speaking of Johnson, he has copped a fair amount of criticism today for his tactics and substitutes he didn’t end up making – check out the reaction from Twitter.

I think we're seeing why he acquired the nickname 'Streaky Johnson' while at Bristol City #safc — Philip Marsden (@Parsden) April 17, 2021

Lee Johnson team and 'tactics' last 3 games are inexcusable #safc — John (@returnoflemack) April 17, 2021

3 defeats in a row in League One. Jack Ross and Phil Parkinson couldn't even. Johnson got all the credit for the good run so should rightly be criticised for another shit show. Yes we've had awful luck with defensive injuries but he's getting it all wrong for me #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) April 17, 2021

Johnson is slipping into the exact same stubbotm traits as ross and parkinson, ignoring match winners, ignoring youth and sticking with players who clesrly arent good enough #safc — Jonny Young (@jonny8686) April 17, 2021

The drop-off in form has been absolutely staggering. Pre-Oxford, optimism was sky-high and automatic promotion was a genuine possibility. Now, we’ve nosedived and are looking over our shoulder at the teams behind us. Lee Johnson has BIG questions to answer now. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) April 17, 2021

Lee Johnson needs to look internally at what has gone wrong and how its turned sour so quickly. Last weekend should have been a blip and a catalyst instead we’ve let it define our season. A lot of soul searching is needed ahead of the playoffs #SAFC — Connor Moore (@ConnorM1702) April 17, 2021

Said after Wigan it was 6 experiments for Johnson to find his best team, formations and system. Experiment 1 = failed. Has to come up with something different for the next one #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) April 17, 2021

No way have I just seen Lynden Gooch being preferred over Chris Maguire when we’re chasing a game. Johnson out. — Joseph (@jpsleightholme1) April 17, 2021