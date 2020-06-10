‘Inevitable’ – Will Rangers reignite interest in Bolton pair after recent announcement? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers have had their relegation from League One recently confirmed after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign.

The Trotters were sat bottom of the League One table, and were 21 points adrift of safety heading into the final stages of this year’s campaign.

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Bolton, with young pair Ronan Darcy and Dennis Politic previously attracting interest from Scottish giants Rangers, according to Football Insider.

It remains to be seen as to whether Steven Gerrard’s side will reignite their interest in the pair, as they turn their attentions towards the 2020/21 campaign.

But can we see Rangers reigniting their interest in signing Darcy and Politic in the summer transfer window now that Bolton have been relegated?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

I’m not overly convinced they will.

Both are decent players, of course, and they will get moves to play higher up, of that I am sure.

Indeed, I’m also confident they’ll play at a good level for most of their careers but I just think Rangers might be looking for more this summer.

Really, the Gers should have been closer to Celtic but for some silly results after the winter break in Scotland, and Steven Gerrard needs to bring in top level campaigners that know how to win titles this summer.

Good young players are important, but I just think he’s got bigger fish to fry than the Bolton pair.

George Harbey:

I think it’s inevitable to be honest.

The youngsters at Bolton are top players with huge potential, and they all deserve real credit for the way they have battled this season and tried their best to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Darcy and Politic, though, have been the standout players in my view, and they are likely to attract interest from massive clubs like Rangers again this summer.

If they stayed in League One, which would have been a miracle, then they might have had a chance of keeping them, but I think the club will know themselves that they face a difficult task of keeping them now they have dropped down to the fourth tier.

Ned Holmes:

Yes, I think so.

The duo look like exciting prospects and it should be fairly easy to prize them away from the Trotters now they’re a League Two side.

Rangers may have to move fast, however, as you’d imagine there will be a number of clubs having similar ideas.

Signing Darcy and Politic would be a good start to the upcoming window for the Scottish club and could be deals that pay dividends in the future.