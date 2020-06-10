Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Inevitable’, ‘Rebuild’ – Plenty of Bolton fans react to major EFL update on League One season

Published

53 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have officially been relegated into the fourth-tier of English football, after the majority of League One clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign. 

The Trotters have had their fair share of off-the-field problems over the years, which had an impact on-the-pitch with the club starting the season on minus 12 points.

They struggled for positive results early into the season with a young squad coming up against experienced teams on a weekly basis.

But players did arrive towards the back end of 2019, and they put up a good fight as they looked to pull off an unlikely survival in League One.

The Trotters were sat bottom of the League One table and 21 points adrift of safety with nine matches remaining, so it seemed as though it was only going to be a matter of time before their relegation was sealed.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to Twitter to issue their thoughts on relegation being confirmed on Tuesday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

