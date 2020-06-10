‘Inevitable’, ‘Rebuild’ – Plenty of Bolton fans react to major EFL update on League One season

Bolton Wanderers have officially been relegated into the fourth-tier of English football, after the majority of League One clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign.

The Trotters have had their fair share of off-the-field problems over the years, which had an impact on-the-pitch with the club starting the season on minus 12 points.

They struggled for positive results early into the season with a young squad coming up against experienced teams on a weekly basis.

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower Bolton Wanderers quiz?

1 of 15 Has Daryl Murphy scored more than 10 goals in League One this season? More Less

But players did arrive towards the back end of 2019, and they put up a good fight as they looked to pull off an unlikely survival in League One.

The Trotters were sat bottom of the League One table and 21 points adrift of safety with nine matches remaining, so it seemed as though it was only going to be a matter of time before their relegation was sealed.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to Twitter to issue their thoughts on relegation being confirmed on Tuesday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction below….

Take it on the chin, sort ourselves out, rebuild and come back stronger — Matthew Rushton (@MatthewRushton7) June 9, 2020

Look ast time we went down to forth tier, we where playing in the premier league 7 yrs later. — neil longworth (@LongworthNeil) June 9, 2020

I started following this club when we were at the bottom. Bring it all on again. #whitehot #giantcupkillers #weonlyhatemanutd — Richard Ashton (@TheGingerKenyan) June 9, 2020

Guess its time to start following @SkyBetLeagueTwo then. Never thought I'd have to do this. — Liam (@Liambwfc_) June 9, 2020

Start of the revolution. Bounce back as champions at first attempt, any less would be a failure.

White Army! — Dan Tust (@DanTust90) June 9, 2020

We are going on a league 2 tour we will bounce back but it will be a battle — Kieron Sumner (@SumnerKieron) June 9, 2020

Inevitable, time to rebuild and storm League Two! — Lucy Weir (@lucyweir22) June 9, 2020

We’ll storm it. Probably. 😳 — Craig Reaper (@okeyblokey) June 9, 2020

Let's be honest its hardly a shock 🙄 — Alan Winstanley (@simsamsuk) June 9, 2020