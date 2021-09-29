Inevitable off-field Derby County news confirmed

The unfortunate inevitable has occurred at Derby County as multiple staff members have been made redundant following the club being put into administration, The Athletic have confirmed.

Up to 20 staff have been told that they no longer work for the Rams as part of cost-cutting measures as administrators Quantuma look to reduce the outgoings of the club whilst they seek a new buyer.

County’s situation was confirmed last week after Mel Morris sought to appoint an administrator, with the club being deducted 12 points in the process to send them straight to the bottom of the Championship.

Morris decided he could no longer fund the club and in turn it has almost condemned the Rams to a season of struggle, with an extra nine points set to be deducted in the coming weeks by the EFL for breaching financial regulations over the last few years.

And there could be more redundancies to come according to The Athletic, with lead administrator Andrew Hosking saying that they are helping to support any person who has unfortunately lost their job with the club at this time.

The Verdict

This is a difficult time for Derby and there’s set to be more heartbreak on the way for some staff.

They are the lifeblood of the day-to-day running of the club but sadly once Mel Morris made his decision, this was inevitable.

There’s a chance that when a takeover is completed they could end up returning but for now there will be a tinge of sadness behind the scenes about what has had to happen.

A takeover will be sought as soon as possible to try and make sure any future redundancies are minimal but it’s likely not to be as straight-forward as that but with the amount of prospective buyers that are apparently lining up then there may well be a speedy solution.