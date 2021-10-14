‘Inevitable’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent events involving Chelsea

Many Bristol Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea under-21s last night in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Gas originally took the lead after Luke Thomas scored in only the seventh minute of the game to seemingly put the hosts in control of the contest.

However their young opponents came roaring back thanks to a Niall Lovelock own goal and a strike from the more experienced Lewis Baker as the Blues emerged with the Victory at the Memorial Stadium.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bristol Rovers faithful to react to the result, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from their team throughout the 90 minutes.

Only a true expert on Bristol Rovers will get these 27 Gas quiz questions correct

1 of 27 When was the club founded? 1873 1883 1893 1903

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Gas suffered defeat in the trophy on Wednesday night against Chelsea.

Unlucky Gas. Too many players (young and older) who hadn’t previously got much gametime. Result was inevitable, but not the end of the world. — Nick Hibbs (@Hibbsy37) October 13, 2021

ITS NOT GOOD ENOUGH 🤬🤬🤬🤬 #bartonout — Sammy (@Sammybrfc) October 13, 2021

result is literally irellevant – as long as our rotation players get good minutes to keep sharp, that's all that matters — Jaryd 🍊 (@Jaryd07) October 13, 2021

What a shame — John5161 🎥 (@john5161_) October 13, 2021

Not a horrendous result given our dev squad plays once a year and theirs plays twice a week. https://t.co/AiSFkSywPS — Tote End Bar (@ToteEndBarPod) October 13, 2021