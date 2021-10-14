Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

‘Inevitable’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent events involving Chelsea

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Bristol Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea under-21s last night in the Papa John’s Trophy. 

The Gas originally took the lead after Luke Thomas scored in only the seventh minute of the game to seemingly put the hosts in control of the contest.

However their young opponents came roaring back thanks to a Niall Lovelock own goal and a strike from the more experienced Lewis Baker as the Blues emerged with the Victory at the Memorial Stadium.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bristol Rovers faithful to react to the result, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from their team throughout the 90 minutes.

Only a true expert on Bristol Rovers will get these 27 Gas quiz questions correct

1 of 27

When was the club founded?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Gas suffered defeat in the trophy on Wednesday night against Chelsea.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Inevitable’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent events involving Chelsea

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: