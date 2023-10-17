Highlights Jobe Bellingham's impressive start at Sunderland has caught the attention of Real Madrid, who have reportedly sent scouts to watch him play for England's under-19s.

While Sunderland will be reluctant to sell their talented young players as they aim for promotion, the eventual departure of Bellingham and others to bigger clubs is inevitable.

Bellingham's value to Sunderland has already increased since his transfer from Birmingham, with a potential price tag of £10m or even £30m if they are promoted.

It’s difficult not to be envious of the Bellingham brothers.

Both formerly on the books of Birmingham City, their collective success - though to different degrees right now - has been awe-inspiring at such young ages.

Older brother Jude has been quite arguably the best signing in Europe thus far after making a blockbuster move from Borussia Dortmund to Spanish juggernaut Real Madrid over the summer, where he’s embraced a more advanced midfield role in Carlo Ancelotti’s system and has vindicated that alteration by scoring 10 times in his first 10 matches.

Of course, he’s not been the only Bellingham brother to get off to a strong start at his new club in the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign - with Jobe, two years his junior, also attracting plenty of positive attention following his own transfer to Sunderland.

Granted, he’s not tearing up trees on the most significant footballing podiums like Jude has been doing, but nonetheless, he’s still blazing his own path to stardom and has enjoyed the first quarter of the season at the Stadium of Light.

A bit-part option at Birmingham, he’s been an ever-present under Tony Mowbray and has repaid that stance by returning two goals and an assist at the time of writing to aid Sunderland’s early-season promotion push.

Now, once again, Jude isn’t the only Bellingham brother to attract the eyes of Real Madrid, as it’s been revealed that they’ve been keeping tabs on the Sunderland midfielder during his international duties with England under-19’s.

Indeed, Spanish outlet El Nacional have reported that Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez ordered scouts to go and watch Bellingham as his side took on Montenegro ahead of a potential switch, which will certainly test the resolve of Sunderland given their colossal standing in world football.

It’s an intriguing turn of events, that’s for sure, and pundit Carlton Palmer has detailed his thoughts on just whether Sunderland will be able to fend off interest from the Santiago Bernabeu.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Real Madrid’s transfer interest in Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer warned of the eventual inevitability that comes into play when cherry-picking talented young prospects in the manner that the Black Cats have tended to recently.

He stated: “Real Madrid have reportedly sent scouts to watch the younger brother of Jude Bellingham playing for England’s under-19’s, Jobe Bellingham.

“Jobe, 18, has just recently moved from Birmingham to Sunderland in a three million pound deal.

“He has enjoyed a fine start to the season as have Sunderland, who sit fourth in the Championship.

“Sunderland will not want to sell any of their talented youngsters as they attempt to get promoted back to the Premier League, but of course, every player has a price.

“It’s inevitable that several of Sunderland’s top youngsters will eventually move on at some stage to bigger clubs.”

How much is Real Madrid transfer target Jobe Bellingham worth to Sunderland?

As Palmer alludes to above, Sunderland paid £3m to the Blues for Bellingham’s signature in the summer just gone - a fee which already feels a snip when you factor in current performances and, crucially, the high ceiling in the game that the 18-year-old possesses.

With that in mind, and Sunderland being a shrewd outfit in the transfer market these days that don’t allow themselves to be bullied by bigger clubs for their assets, you feel that they’ll already value him in excess of £10m.

Further down the line, we could well see Sunderland place a price tag closer to the £30m mark as we have seen top talents in the Championship priced in that region, whereas their valuation will naturally increase exponentially if they’re promoted with Bellingham.

Palmer is right, it really is inevitable that Bellingham won’t spend his entire career on Wearside, but when he does leave then Sunderland will surely be able to command a significant sum for his services - and that’s only a good thing.