Nottingham Forest

‘Ineffective’, ‘Needs a bit of time’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans left unconvinced by Lamouchi mainstay

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have endured a tough start to the Championship season, with a number of fans beginning to point the finger.  

Queens Park Rangers made sure it was a nightmare opening day for Sabri Lamouchi, with Cardiff City adding to the woe at the weekend by winning 2-0 at the City Ground.

Naturally, fans are frustrated. Their side missed out on the play-offs last season and results indicate that the side has gone backwards at this early part of the campaign.

One man in particular who is in the firing line is Ryan Yates, with Lamouchi retaining faith in the academy graduate in the midfield.

An article from The Athletic has looked at his key role in the side, amid interest from Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Despite the article in question pointing to Yates’ strengths, many fans are unconvinced by the 22-year-old and some are even calling for him to go out on loan.

We dive into some of that debate here…


