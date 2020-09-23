‘Ineffective’, ‘Needs a bit of time’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans left unconvinced by Lamouchi mainstay

Nottingham Forest have endured a tough start to the Championship season, with a number of fans beginning to point the finger.

Queens Park Rangers made sure it was a nightmare opening day for Sabri Lamouchi, with Cardiff City adding to the woe at the weekend by winning 2-0 at the City Ground.

Naturally, fans are frustrated. Their side missed out on the play-offs last season and results indicate that the side has gone backwards at this early part of the campaign.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Forest ever loaned out Joe Worrall? Yes No

One man in particular who is in the firing line is Ryan Yates, with Lamouchi retaining faith in the academy graduate in the midfield.

An article from The Athletic has looked at his key role in the side, amid interest from Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Despite the article in question pointing to Yates’ strengths, many fans are unconvinced by the 22-year-old and some are even calling for him to go out on loan.

We dive into some of that debate here…

I respect that the criticism *might* go over the top sometimes… But there seems to be a flat-out denial that Ryan Yates is not good enough for a top-six team. He wants to be a physical player but doesn't show physicality enough. He's often static and ineffective. That's it. — Tom (@WiggumCharm) September 23, 2020

Unfortunately wen you rank him along side Sow, Watson and Colback the the difference is massive. Just not up to the standard it takes to be a top 6 player at the moment. — ChrisU (@MrUrban83) September 23, 2020

Getting boring this tails. Is he a grafter who would run through a brick wall for the team, yes. Is he a top 6 championship box to box midfielder with the athleticism, vision and touch to go higher, no! He’s not good enough for where this club want to be. — Jack (@NFFCJRM) September 23, 2020

I don’t think people dislike him it’s just clear to a lot of us that’s he’s not of the right standard for the top half of the championship.. — Luke Thomas (@lukeytuzz) September 23, 2020

What Forest need is some creativity and attacking flair in midfield. Which with a midfield of Yates and Colback or Yates and any other DFM we do not have which is fundimently why we struggle to break teams down and score goals. We do not put a team on the pitch to win games — tim martin (@tim__martin) September 23, 2020

I despise the term, he will run through brick walls for the team. This does not make you good enough to start every game. Harry Arter has better quality, so Yates can go on loan. — Dan King (@D8nielking78) September 23, 2020

I think Paul he just needs a bit of time on loan at another Championship club so he can develop further – and I have no doubts that he’ll come back to Forest a better player because he has the raw talent.

Although surely he’s less likely to get a game now with Arter being here? — James Prentice (@jrprentice) September 23, 2020

He shouldn’t be bullied etc but the lad is not good enough to be in a team if we’re serious about making as assault on the top 6 — JohnnyAblock (@johnnyBblock) September 23, 2020