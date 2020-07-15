Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Indefensible’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Many West Brom fans turn on Hawthorns favourite as midweek footage emerges

West Bromwich Albion’s grip on the top-two loosened last night after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Fulham.

The Baggies were unable to pick up all three points against Scott Parker’s side, leaving the door wide open for Brentford to close the gap to just one point with a win over Preston tonight.

One major flashpoint emerged from last night’s draw, with Matheus Pereira embroiled in controversy after his antics in the second-half.

Pereira found himself on the end of a challenge and found himself down on the halfway line, seemingly hurt and injured.

Fulham defender Michael Hector walked over to Pereira before tapping him on the head, which led to Pereira rolling around on the floor rather theatrically.

Plenty of supporters from other clubs have criticised Pereira for his somewhat over-the-top antics on Tuesday night, and even West Brom fans have criticised the playmaker.

There can be no denying that Pereira is a huge talent and one of the best players in the Championship, and the silky midfielder has been a revelation since arriving at the Hawthorns.

But his tendencies to go down under challenges has been picked up by a lot of people, and West Brom supporters have moaned about his antics following Hector’s tap on the head last night…


