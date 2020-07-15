‘Indefensible’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Many West Brom fans turn on Hawthorns favourite as midweek footage emerges

West Bromwich Albion’s grip on the top-two loosened last night after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Fulham.

The Baggies were unable to pick up all three points against Scott Parker’s side, leaving the door wide open for Brentford to close the gap to just one point with a win over Preston tonight.

One major flashpoint emerged from last night’s draw, with Matheus Pereira embroiled in controversy after his antics in the second-half.

Pereira found himself on the end of a challenge and found himself down on the halfway line, seemingly hurt and injured.

Fulham defender Michael Hector walked over to Pereira before tapping him on the head, which led to Pereira rolling around on the floor rather theatrically.

Plenty of supporters from other clubs have criticised Pereira for his somewhat over-the-top antics on Tuesday night, and even West Brom fans have criticised the playmaker.

There can be no denying that Pereira is a huge talent and one of the best players in the Championship, and the silky midfielder has been a revelation since arriving at the Hawthorns.

But his tendencies to go down under challenges has been picked up by a lot of people, and West Brom supporters have moaned about his antics following Hector’s tap on the head last night…

Keep seeing fans defend Pereira’s antics, it’s indefensible, we sit and slate Grealish and rightly so for diving etc but Pereira can be just as pathetic sometimes. He’s an incredibly talented player and doesn’t need to do it. Bilic needs to kill that side of his game ASAP #WBA — Nathan (@_N47H4N) July 15, 2020

Well said mate. He needs to get rid of it out of his game. Can’t just ignore play acting looking through blue and white tinted glasses. If your going to slate grealish you have to accept what pereira is doing is wrong — Jordan Baldock (@BaldockWba) July 15, 2020

At first I thought he had his head stood on. Embarrassing really,

saying that a little rub on the head could have pulled on little hairs 😂 — DARREN JAMES 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👟🏐🏈👨🏻‍🦽 (@DarrenWBA74) July 15, 2020

Imagine if pulis was still in charge, we’d never see him play again 😂😂 — Nozza (@NaughtyNozz) July 15, 2020

Very true 😂 it’s just annoying, he’s so talented but this just lets him down so much — Nathan (@_N47H4N) July 15, 2020

The only thing Pereira needs to change about his game is his play acting, it gets annoying after a while. Yes, he gets targeted but he doesn’t need to roll about after being fouled. #WBA — Glenn Thompson (@glennthompson85) July 15, 2020

Pereira needs to stop play-acting pronto. Mainly because it’s really diminishing our ability to have a pop at Grealish. — Jason Kumar (@JasonKumar1) July 15, 2020

Pereira has socials on strings, Things you love to see… — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) July 15, 2020

What an embarrassment pereira is to the game. Diving around. — Rob (@Smarty3385) July 14, 2020