“Incredibly talented” – Fresh report casts doubt over potential Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

14 clubs are reportedly tracking on-loan Nottingham Forest defender Djed Spence.

A report from the Daily Express has highlighted how in demand the Middlesbrough loanee is ahead of the summer – with some of the biggest names in the Bundesliga, LaLiga, and the Premier League understood to be keen.

It is said that Spence is considering his options but with so much interest ahead of the summer, what chance do Forest have of keeping hold of him beyond the end of the current campaign?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Are these 19 Nottingham Forest facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Genuine or fake: The capacity of The City Ground is over 31,000! Genuine Fake

Josh Cole

Unless Forest are able to achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs this season, they will simply not be able to compete financially with the plethora of other clubs who are linked with a permanent move for Spence.

An incredibly talented individual, it is hardly surprising that Spence is attracting a great deal of attention from elsewhere as he has excelled under the guidance of Steve Cooper in recent months.

Regardless of what division they find themselves in next season, Forest will need to draft up a list of potential replacements for Spence who is set to return to Middlesbrough later this year.

Although it will be difficult to fill the void left by the right-back, the Reds may be able to achieve a relative amount of success in his absence in future campaigns if they nail their transfer recruitment in the summer.

Billy Mulley

It is looking decreasingly likely that Nottingham Forest will be able to agree a deal with Middlesbrough for the permanent services of Djed Spence.

The calibre of clubs now associated with the young defender means that Spence could quite easily join a European giant in the summer.

Spence has excelled in the Championship this season, and given his incredibly high ceiling, it is no surprise to see some of the biggest clubs in world football with an interest.

Should Forest secure promotion to the Premier League, then that will certainly boost their chances of signing the extremely talented wing-back, however, the level if interest could even make their hypothetical Premier League status irrelevant.

Spence is an excellent wing-back who has the defensive competence and attacking traits to flourish in the top tier.

Ben Wignall

It’s incredibly difficult to see Djed Spence in a Nottingham Forest shirt beyond the end of the current season.

The wing-back has performed incredibly well for the Reds and his showings in the FA Cup against Arsenal and Leicester City have only enhanced his reputation.

Middlesbrough must be very excited at the prospect of a bidding war this summer with all the interest and especially because they have Isaiah Jones as well, who they clearly believe is a better outlet than Spence.

As for Forest though, they will obviously want to keep Spence on a permanent deal but for any chance of that happening, promotion to the Premier League is a necessity.

The TV money you get from promotion will mean that Forest would have the funds to complete a deal but they’d still probably not be at the front of the queue as some of the clubs interested in Spence could really turn his head.