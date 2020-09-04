Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Incredibly poor’, ‘Great signing’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are divided over 29-y/o’s arrival

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that they have signed midfielder Andrew Tutte after a successful trial with the League Two club. 

Tutte has previously been on the books with Morecambe and Bury, but will now be hoping he can make a positive impact with Ian Evatt’s side.

Bolton were relegated into the fourth-tier of English football last season, after a frustrating league campaign on and off-the-pitch.

Which clubs did Bolton sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14

Tom White?

But the Trotters now have Ian Evatt in charge of their side, and he’ll be hoping he can guide them back into League One at the first time of asking this coming season.

Tutte expressed his delight at signing for the club, before revealing that he can’t wait to get the new season under way with the Trotters.

“I’m buzzing and over the moon to sign for such a big club like this and I can’t wait to get started.”

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to react to Tutte’s arrival at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Incredibly poor’, ‘Great signing’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are divided over 29-y/o’s arrival

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: