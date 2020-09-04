‘Incredibly poor’, ‘Great signing’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are divided over 29-y/o’s arrival

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that they have signed midfielder Andrew Tutte after a successful trial with the League Two club.

Tutte has previously been on the books with Morecambe and Bury, but will now be hoping he can make a positive impact with Ian Evatt’s side.

Bolton were relegated into the fourth-tier of English football last season, after a frustrating league campaign on and off-the-pitch.

But the Trotters now have Ian Evatt in charge of their side, and he’ll be hoping he can guide them back into League One at the first time of asking this coming season.

Tutte expressed his delight at signing for the club, before revealing that he can’t wait to get the new season under way with the Trotters.

“I’m buzzing and over the moon to sign for such a big club like this and I can’t wait to get started.”

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to react to Tutte’s arrival at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

he can’t even get in the morecambe starting 11 😶 — Fozzy (@Fozzy_7) September 3, 2020

Only signing i'm not happy with, 29 y/o, and reason why he wasn't good enough for Morecambe, desperate signing as there is plenty of better midfielders to sign — Josh Bourn (@JB_BWFC) September 3, 2020

One of the few signings I’ve actually heard of. Will be a decent player for this level — Big Ste (@BWFCLoneStar) September 3, 2020

Dear me, that is an incredibly poor signing. We’re miles off it. — A (@ABBWFC) September 3, 2020

Played alongside jacob mellis at bury. Mellis was better. Not too pleased with this one but trust evatt — Brett Jones (@BrettJo64881011) September 3, 2020

I love the comments. Great signing for this level. You’ve never heard of him.. 🤣🤣🤣 — Wilson (@wilsonbwfc) September 3, 2020

Decent signing. Presuming he'd be on the bench as experience though. — Someone Average (@Noah82680554) September 3, 2020

We're gonna win the league lads 😂😂😂 — Harish (@hrama3) September 3, 2020