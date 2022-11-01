“Incredibly impressive” – Are Plymouth Argyle the League One title favourites? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle came out on top in a breathless Devon derby on Monday evening, getting one over their local rivals Exeter City to a 4-2 scoreline.

The Pilgrims opened up a four-point cushion on second-placed Ipswich Town in the process and extended the gap to third-placed Sheffield Wednesday to seven points.

Argyle were expected to be in the upper mid table play-off chasing pack in pre-season, but on the whole their capabilities to replicate last season’s seventh placed finish were doubted.

The table looks very promising and neutral observers may well be cheering them on as the underdogs up against Ipswich and Wednesday.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Argyle are the favourites to win the third tier title…

Marcus Ally

Intangibles may well come into play soon as the whole local area is engulfed in the optimism of a league title push, to return to the second tier for the first time since 2010.

That said, Argyle have been running a little hot in both boxes as far as the underlying numbers are concerned and for that reason a regression should be expected.

However, the league table is looking very nice for them at the moment, and they could build such a cushion to allow a dip in form at some stage.

Right now, it still feels like at the business end Ipswich and Wednesday will have too much for them, but if their incredible run carries on for another month, or even less should the chasing pack fall away, then it will become a different conversation.

The Tractor Boys are still title favourites as things stand.

Adam Jones

The Pilgrims have made an exceptional start to the season and should be commended for their work thus far.

One key factor working in their favour is the fact they have a very strong front line, with the likes of Niall Ennis, Ryan Hardie, Sam Cosgrove, Finn Azaz and Morgan Whittaker all able to contribute for Steven Schumacher’s side.

They are also under less pressure to win promotion than some of their rivals and that is a psychological factor that works in their favour.

You do have to wonder whether Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town’s strength in depth will pay dividends for them in the end though, with both arguably having Championship-quality squads at their disposal.

In fairness to Schumacher’s men though, they also have a decent amount of depth.

It is probably too early for me to say they are title favourites – but they are on the right course at this stage and have the ingredients to sustain a promotion push.

Declan Harte

Plymouth’s first half of the season has been incredibly impressive, and Steven Schumacher deserves a lot of plaudits for his team’s performances so far.

After 17 games they have already built a nice lead over their promotion rivals, sitting four clear of 2nd place Ipswich Town and seven clear of Sheffield Wednesday in 3rd.

However, it is still too early to assign them the tag of favourites, even if they have asserted a comfortable lead so far.

Maintaining that consistency through into the Christmas period will be the big test of their credentials to go all the way.

If they can keep that gap as it is, or even increase it, by the turn of the year then it will be safe to say that there will be little to stop them from clinching top spot, but there are still seven games to go until January 1st, and big tests await them yet.