“Incredibly high ceiling” – Rangers turn attention to fresh EFL target, summer exit touted: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers have been scouting Swansea City striker Joel Piroe in recent weeks, as per us at Football League World.

Sources have informed FLW that Piroe could be set to leave the Championship club this summer amid significant interest.

The Ibrox outfit are one of the sides interested and have been scouting the Dutchman in recent weeks.

But would he be a good signing for Rangers? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Ned Holmes

Joel Piroe could thrive for Rangers in the SPFL.

There’s an argument to be made the 23-year-old has flown under the radar since moving to the Championship and deserves more credit than he gets.

38 goals and seven assists since the start of last season represents an outstanding return – particularly for a Swansea side that have struggled for consistency under Russell Martin.

It looks increasingly likely that Alfredo Morelos could depart this summer and signing Piroe as a replacement would make sense.

Mick Beale will know what he’s all about from his time as QPR boss and this could be a shrewd bit of business.

Adam Jones

Alfredo Morelos’ future is unclear at this stage, so having a potential replacement lined up would be ideal for the Gers.

Michael Beale already knows the EFL from his time at Queens Park Rangers earlier in the season, so exploiting that market and bringing in Piroe seems logical.

At 23, he will only get better but only has one year left on his contract, so the Scottish Premiership side may not have to fork out too much to get him.

Adapting well to life in the UK when he linked up with the Swans, you would back him to make a good start at Ibrox too, with his 13 goals in 34 league appearances this season showing just how much of an asset he can be in the final third.

And already becoming accustomed to an attractive style of play, he should be a good ball player for Rangers if he did link up with them.

Billy Mulley

I think this would be an excellent signing for the Gers to make but with increasing competition for the Dutchman, it will not be an easy pursuit.

An intelligent frontline operator who has shown a knack for consistently scoring goals during his time with the Swans, you get the feeling that there are further gears to unlock if he is placed in the right team.

An intelligent player off the ball and someone who can link the play well, Piroe would thrive in a forward-thinking Rangers side.

Not only could Piroe thrive in the here and now at Ibrox, he comes with an incredibly high ceiling.

There would be potential for Piroe to become the future of Rangers, whilst getting him now could be somewhat of an investment opportunity as he is only going to get better.