“Incredibly high ceiling” – Leeds eye Bristol City player, £10m summer deal touted: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been touted with an interest in Bristol City teenager Alex Scott, who is said to be worth in the region of £10 million.

According to a report from The Mirror, Leeds and Tottenham have both been scouting the midfielder with City’s financial struggles potentially opening the door for a deal.

But would he be a good signing for the Whites? And is he ready for a Premier League move?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Josh Cole

Leeds should only be looking to sign Alex Scott if they are viewing the midfielder as a long-term investment as he may not be ready to make the step up in level to the Premier League at this stage of his career.

Although he has managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.73 in the 36 league games that he has played in the Championship this season for the Robins, the top-flight represents an entirely different challenge.

If Leeds secure safety in the coming weeks, they will unquestionably be looking to move forward as a club under the guidance of Jesse Marsch by adding some fresh faces to their squad this summer.

However, unless they are willing to be patient with Scott, they ought to instead be looking at signing players who have a proven track record of delivering the goods at the highest level.

Carla Devine

Alex Scott would be a suitable signing for Leeds United. This season he has played consistently and performed having contributed four league goals and two assists.

Having got himself a solid place in the line-up at Bristol City at only 18-years-old is credit to how much talent the youngster has.

Now would be a great time for him to make a move as at his age it gives him plenty of time to develop his own game and look to push further up the game with time.

He might not be ready to go up to the Premier League and play 90 minutes every week but a team like Leeds would give him a chance to ease himself in, in that environment and if he takes his chances, he could easily break through soon.

Does Ashton Gate have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 grounds?

1 of 20 Portman Road Higher Lower

Billy Mulley

Alex Scott has been mightily impressive for the Robins this season, with the 18-year-old emerging as an integral part of Bristol City’s campaign.

Possessing excellent technical ability and a tenacious side to his play, Scott has been brilliant for Nigel Pearson’s side and definitely has the ability to cut it at Premier League level.

Leeds would be a good destination for the young midfielder, with the Yorkshire club embarking on somewhat of a new journey under Jesse Marsch.

The Whites are a side who would thrive with the addition of a player as talented as Scott, with the midfielder having an incredibly high ceiling.