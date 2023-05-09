Pundit Sam Parkin has urged Queens Park Rangers to stick with manager Gareth Ainsworth this summer, but admitted he needs to adapt his style of play.

Ainsworth had a tough start after replacing Neil Critchley at Loftus Road in February, but back-to-back away wins at Burnley and Stoke City managed to secure the club's Championship status.

The R's ended the season with a 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City on Monday and they finished 20th in the table after an alarming second half of the campaign which saw them win just four of their last 30 games, despite sitting top in late October.

There are question marks over Ainsworth's long-term future at the club following a report from Football Insider last month claiming the Hoops were targeting a move for Ajax coach Michael Reiziger in the summer, with the board said to be "eager to replace" Ainsworth.

They also face the prospect of losing some of their key players in what Ainsworth conceded will be a "tough summer", with midfielder Chris Willock linked with a move to reunite with former manager Michael Beale at Rangers, while top scorer Lyndon Dykes attracted interest from Millwall, Stoke City, Burnley and Rangers in January.

What did Sam Parkin say?

Parkin believes it would be unfair for the R's to replace Ainsworth after he kept them in the division, but says he must adapt and start well next season in order to win over the doubters.

"It'd be incredibly harsh to let him go now," Parkin said on ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"I think he's going to have to adapt.

"Obviously the brand of football has got them over the line by picking up some really important results recently, but longer term, I think you have to play through the thirds a little bit more.

"It's a big summer, they're not going to get the fees they would have liked for Willock and Chair.

"I'm not sure what basket they are going to be shopping in, but I think there's going to be lots of ins and outs and I'm fascinated to see which way it goes, but he needs to start quickly."

Should QPR stick with Gareth Ainsworth?

It is a tough decision facing the R's board this summer.

While Parkin is right that it would be harsh to sack Ainsworth after leading them to safety, there are concerns over whether his current style of play is sustainable and dissent will increase from the fans if a similar approach is adopted next season.

Players such as Willock and Chair are unlikely to want to stay at the club if Ainsworth remains in charge as they cannot thrive in a team which has so little of the ball, so that could be one factor for the board to take into consideration.

The R's are facing a significant rebuild this summer and if they do not fully believe in Ainsworth, they must make a change in order to avoid the managerial instability that has plagued them this season.