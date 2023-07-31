Highlights George Elek predicts that Coventry City will finish in eighth place in their upcoming Championship campaign, citing the loss of key players Viktor Gyokeres and potentially Gustavo Hamer as potential obstacles to a top-six finish.

Elek acknowledges that Coventry City had a successful play-off campaign last season but believes it will be difficult for them to reach the Premier League without the contributions of Gyokeres and Hamer.

An eighth-place finish would be respectable for Coventry City, there is still potential for them to surprise and qualify for the play-offs if new signing Ellis Simms performs well and a suitable replacement for Hamer is found or if Hamer decides to stay.

Predictions for Coventry City’s upcoming Championship campaign have arrived with the season starting this weekend.

George Elek has broken down his thoughts on where he sees the Sky Blues competing over the next year.

It was a bitterly disappointing end to a massively successful term at the end of last season.

Mark Robins’ side lost the play-off final to Luton Town in a Wembley Stadium penalty shootout.

Fankaty Dabo’s skied attempt was all that could separate the two clubs after 120 minutes of intense, gruelling action.

How will Coventry City fare next season?

Elek has predicted an eighth place finish for the team next year.

He has highlighted Luton’s own rise to the Premier League as a blueprint that Robins’ side will want to copy, but he believes the loss Viktor Gyokeres and, potentially, Gustavo Hamer could be too big of a loss to earn another top six finish.

“Normally, you would hope that, off the back of a decent play-off campaign in a similar way to Luton last season, maybe they could build on that and go one better and force their way into the Premier League,” said Elek, via Not the Top 20.

“But it’s going to be incredibly hard for them to do so.

“Because they have lost the main man, Big Gyok up front.

“17 and 21 goals in the last two seasons, an incredible signing from them.

“An all action centre forward, who did a hell of a lot more than just score goals.

“He has moved on to Sporting, playing European football next season.

“If we knew, sitting here right now, Gus Hamer was definitely staying, I think there’s a chance we’d have them higher than eighth.

“That is how highly we rate him, he is transformative to the side.

“His ball-playing ability, his pressing ability. The way he can get them attacking on the counter is just massive to how they play.

“But at this moment in time, judging by Mark Robins’ quotes, they’re pretty sure he’s still not going to sign a new contract.

“Therefore, if anyone meets what they want for him, given his contract is up next year, he will be moving on.

“That is a really hard gap to fill.

“There are some additions to like, it’s impressive when you see the financial outlay of their new owner Doug King in terms of going out and getting Ellis Simms for up to £8 million, a signing I really like.”

Coventry’s campaign gets underway on 6th August with a clash against the recently-relegated Leicester City.

Can Coventry City compete for promotion again next season?

An eighth-place finish is something that a decent amount of Coventry fans would probably take now if offered to them.

It would be another promotion challenge despite losing key players in the side.

Considering how previous play-off runners-up have done in recent years, it would also be a pretty stable result for the club to finish eighth.

But Robins’ side still have the potential to surprise a few with another play-off qualification if Simms can hit the ground running and an adequate replacement for Hamer is found, or if he stays.