‘Incredibly expensive mistake’ – Many Derby County fans react to Wayne Rooney message

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney sent out a message via the club’s official Twitter account earlier today as he looks ahead to next season.

The former Manchester United and England striker has had a tough start to life in the dugout, with the Rams only just staving off the threat of relegation to Sky Bet League One on the final day of the campaign as they drew 3-3 at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Various other issues at the club continue to rumble on in the background, with the club still waiting to find out the result of an EFL charge for their breach of financial rules, whilst the search for a new owner continues after talks with Erik Alonso broke down.

Now Rooney has sent out a message in attempt to rouse the fanbase ahead of next season, with many of the Pride Park faithful taking to social media to respond to the tweet earlier today.

Can you name the Derby County player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player received the most cards for Derby County in the 2005/06 season? Seth Johnson Michael Johnson Inigo Idiakez Adam Bolder

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the fans.

I like him as a guy and he clearly has passion but he really needs to make the right signings or he has to go — Callum☔ (@DerbyEra) May 27, 2021

He’s got a big job to do. I just hope for all of our sakes that he can do it, otherwise it could be yet another incredibly expensive mistake — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) May 27, 2021

It will be a steep learning curve Wayne but I have no doubt you can do it and become a very good manager. — Paul Cosford (@paul_cosford) May 27, 2021

Yeah, repay us by leaving — Will (@Will16777216) May 27, 2021

Just please resign and do one… — Jay (Julian) Holden – Data Bass (@databass_Unique) May 27, 2021

I honestly believe, we’ll be in the top 6 next season🐏 🙏🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/RnKJE7YCor — GC (@Gittesimon) May 27, 2021

He’s clearly staying, which is absolutely baffling to me https://t.co/N96EacNyyI — Luke (@thatgumyouliked) May 27, 2021

I’m starting to think they might not give him the boot 🤔 https://t.co/zFkvMYISN2 — Rob (@Nuwtfly) May 27, 2021

He needs to be allowed to make the right signings that’s the biggest doubt for me we are likely to be shopping in the equivalent of Poundland using a payday loan — Steve Smith (@Bretheren) May 27, 2021