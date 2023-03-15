Charlton Athletic have had an up and down season in Sky Bet League One and they'll just be looking to try and finish this current campaign as high as possible in the table as we enter the final weeks of it.

The Addicks sit 12th in the table and a top half finish is about the best they can aim for now in the final throes of the campaign, with the play-off places realistically out of reach.

They got back to winning ways last night in the league, at least, with a 4-1 win over Morecambe in the third tier and Corey Blackett-Taylor was the man to stand out most of all, with him scoring two goals.

His first was dubious, of course, but he was awarded it whilst there were no doubts about his second strike.

He unfortunately had to come off in the second half with him feeling his hamstring but overall it was a positive performance, and one that Charlton fans praised on social media.

With this all in mind, the hope will be the hamstring issue isn't a bad one, and that he can build on this performance as soon as possible.