‘Incredible to have’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to player’s impact in Sheffield Wednesday draw

It was a day to remember for Macauley Bonne, as he marked his debut for QPR in near-perfect style with a dramatic late equaliser at Sheffield Wednesday.

Having only completed his move to Mark Warburton’s side from Charlton Athletic on Friday, Bonne was initially named on the bench for Saturday’s trip to Hillsborough.

But, with Rangers trailing 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Yoann Barbet, Warburton turned to Bonne from the bench just past the hour mark, with the striker brought on in place of holding midfielder Tom Carroll.

It was a move that proved somewhat inspired, with Bonne popping up six minutes into injury time to expertly place a header past Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson from Barbet’s cross to snatch a point for his new side.

Taking to Twitter after the match, plenty of QPR fans were keen to give their opinion on Bonne following his game-saving debut for the club, and here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

Incredible to have a striker that we own who knows where the back of the net is. — @Henry_L_Palmetto (@HenryLPalmetto) October 3, 2020

Will take it. One chance one goal — Ken Whitelaw (@whitelawkr) October 3, 2020

That will do nicely!! Keep them goals coming! 😊😊😊 — Derek Hailey (@derekhailey501) October 3, 2020

Great finish has some great movement — robbo (@Superhooper13) October 3, 2020

Great goal 😍💙💪 — Akster_QPR (@akster) October 3, 2020

Great ball in from the quarterback, Barbet and MB was in exactly the right place. — Grant Foster (@Beanofire) October 3, 2020

That’s the face of a man who wants to play for this club. Not had many of those in recent years — Anthony Davinson (@Antics0708) October 4, 2020