QPR

‘Incredible to have’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to player’s impact in Sheffield Wednesday draw

Published

1 hour ago

on

It was a day to remember for Macauley Bonne, as he marked his debut for QPR in near-perfect style with a dramatic late equaliser at Sheffield Wednesday.

Having only completed his move to Mark Warburton’s side from Charlton Athletic on Friday, Bonne was initially named on the bench for Saturday’s trip to Hillsborough.

But, with Rangers trailing 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Yoann Barbet, Warburton turned to Bonne from the bench just past the hour mark, with the striker brought on in place of holding midfielder Tom Carroll.

It was a move that proved somewhat inspired, with Bonne popping up six minutes into injury time to expertly place a header past Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson from Barbet’s cross to snatch a point for his new side.

Taking to Twitter after the match, plenty of QPR fans were keen to give their opinion on Bonne following his game-saving debut for the club, and here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


