‘Incredible’, ‘Superb’ – Many Watford fans are loving one player’s recent showing v Norwich City

A number of Watford fans have been hailing the impact made by defender Adam Masina in the second half of the Hornets’ 1-0 win against league leaders Norwich City on Saturday night.

Watford headed into the game looking to get their campaign back on track and pick up three points in Xisco Munoz’s first game in charge. A switch in system and personnel worked wonders for the Hornets with Ismaila Sarr back to his best and on the score sheet and Troy Deeney and Andre Gray showing signs of forming an understanding upfront.

However, one player who had become something of a forgotten man almost at Watford came off the bench for the final 21 minutes and made just as much of a crucial impact. That was Masina, who was making only his second Championship appearance of the campaign, but he managed to help sure up the defence and see out the game.

Norwich were enjoying their most lively spell of the game towards the end of the contest as they chased a route back into the match. However, just when they thought they were in to score with the ball slipped through for Teemu Pukki, Masina came out of nowhere and made an excellent last-ditch tackle that cleanly took the ball off the forward’s foot as was about to finish.

Many Watford fans were quick to hail that intervention from the defender and suggest that Masina should have a more prominent role to play within the side over the rest of the campaign.

