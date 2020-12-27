‘Incredible’, ‘Superb’ – Many Watford fans are loving one player’s recent showing v Norwich City

A number of Watford fans have been hailing the impact made by defender Adam Masina in the second half of the Hornets’ 1-0 win against league leaders Norwich City on Saturday night.

Watford headed into the game looking to get their campaign back on track and pick up three points in Xisco Munoz’s first game in charge. A switch in system and personnel worked wonders for the Hornets with Ismaila Sarr back to his best and on the score sheet and Troy Deeney and Andre Gray showing signs of forming an understanding upfront.

However, one player who had become something of a forgotten man almost at Watford came off the bench for the final 21 minutes and made just as much of a crucial impact. That was Masina, who was making only his second Championship appearance of the campaign, but he managed to help sure up the defence and see out the game.

Norwich were enjoying their most lively spell of the game towards the end of the contest as they chased a route back into the match. However, just when they thought they were in to score with the ball slipped through for Teemu Pukki, Masina came out of nowhere and made an excellent last-ditch tackle that cleanly took the ball off the forward’s foot as was about to finish.

Many Watford fans were quick to hail that intervention from the defender and suggest that Masina should have a more prominent role to play within the side over the rest of the campaign.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Adam Masina was outstanding when he came on! That last ditch challenge 🤤😍#watfordfc — Ben Aiton (@benaiton23) December 26, 2020

Brilliant result, brilliant performance! Credit to all the lads tonight but also to the gaffer. Tactically spot on and made the right subs at the right time. Sarr was unplayable tonight and a big shout out for Adam Masina who was superb. Class win. Xisco Ball Baby! #watfordfc — Aidan 🐝 (@aidyhogwfc) December 26, 2020

That will do nicely. Much better performance and still loads of room for improvement. Masina was immense when he came on. Great to have him back! Great start from @28xisco28 #watfordfc — Mark Hancock (@Mark_HancockWFC) December 26, 2020

That tackle from Masina was insane #watfordfc — Matt Sawyer (@MattSawyer9) December 26, 2020

Let’s not underestimate the brilliance and significance of Masina’s tackle on Pukki in the closing minutes. That’s a worldie from a defending perspective #watfordfc — Andrew French (@androofrench) December 26, 2020

Masina’s growth as a #WatfordFC player has been incredible. Remember watching him from the Rookery against Palace in the FA Cup Quarters and seeing him get constantly skinned, thought he wasn’t going anywhere. Was incredible off the bench today. 👏🏻 — Jon (@Rhyxlitic) December 26, 2020

Wilmot, Sarr, Kiko and Masina absolutely amazing today. Thought clevs was brill too #watfordfc — Luke Reevey 🐝 (@luke_reevey) December 26, 2020