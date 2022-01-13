Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Incredible scenes’, ‘Good work by the club’ – These Swansea fans react to latest transfer development

Swansea City have been very active in the January transfer window already and today they confirmed their second signing of the month.

Following Andy Fisher – the MK Dons goalkeeper who signed on Tuesday – through the door is Republic of Ireland international Cyrus Christie.

He arrives on a loan deal from Fulham for the rest of the season, having only made one appearance for the Cottagers this season in the EFL Cup.

Russell Martin needed a replacement for Ethan Laird, who was recalled by Manchester United earlier in the month – only to be sent back out on loan to Swansea’s league rivals in high-flying Bournemouth.

He’s now found the man to fill Laird’s shoes in the form of Christie, who was a regular for Nottingham Forest last season, featuring 44 times in the Championship.

The 29-year-old could not force his way into Marco Silva’s plans though at Craven Cottage as he found Kenny Tete and Denis Odoi in-front of him, paving the way for his exit.

Whilst he doesn’t possess Laird’s youthfulness, Christie does have a ton of experience at Championship and international level and Swansea fans seem to be pleased in regards to this signing – let’s see what they are saying on social media.


