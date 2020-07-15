‘Incredible’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are delighted with club’s latest announcement

Coventry City have completed the signing of Callum O’Hare, following the expiration of his contract with Aston Villa.

O’Hare played a key role in their promotion into the Championship this season, and was clearly keen to extend his stay with Mark Robins’ side.

The midfielder made 40 appearances for the Sky Blues, and scored four goals and was on hand to provide seven assists in all competitions this season.

Coventry City won promotion into the Championship after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events.

Mark Robins was delighted to sign O’Hare on a permanent basis, and outlined his qualities in an interview with the club’s official website.

“We are delighted to welcome Callum back to the club. We know what great attributes Callum has and the quality he can bring to the side, as he showed in his contribution to our League One winning campaign. He is a popular member of the squad, and I know fans will welcome his arrival.”

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to react to the club’s announcement on the signing of O’Hare.

