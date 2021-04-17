A number of Norwich City supporters have been reacting after the Canaries’ promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed after Swansea City and Brentford were held to draws.

Daniel Farke’s side have been by far the best side in the Championship so far this campaign and it has seemed inevitable for a while now that they would go on to secure automatic promotion. They will now have the aim of wrapping up the title as well, and Norwich’s hopes of doing that were given a major boost by Watford’s defeat against rivals Luton Town.

Norwich still have to play Bournemouth in the late kick-off tonight and they would have had the chance to seal their promotion in that game if they needed it. However, as it turned out Wycombe were able to earn a draw against Swansea, despite giving away a 2-0 lead in the second period. That result was enough to confirm the Canaries’ return to the top-flight.

The attentions of Norwich will now turn to how they can survive in the Premier League next season, and they will be hoping to do better than managed last term. That will mean they will need to have a strong summer in the transfer window. Farke’s side do have the experience from last season now and you would back them to have a real go at survival this time around.

Many Norwich fans were delighted with the confirmation and were excited to see how they can perform once again back in the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

So proud of this unbelievable club. 💛💚💛💚💛💚 Get in!!! #NCFC https://t.co/bxCLdFROWr — Dan Wynne (@DanWynne84) April 17, 2021

Deserved!! Back in the big time! 💛💚 https://t.co/Ui4BTj3PgK — Mathew Hill (@Matt_NCFC1987) April 17, 2021

Nothing says promotion like a well-timed graphic! Happy days. Now for the title and 100 points! https://t.co/rI6Ky1BNeM — 🙌🏻 Nick Sellers 🙌🏻 (@Nick_Sellers) April 17, 2021

Awesome! Thank goodness the football has been amazing this winter. Let's get the title now, lads. #ncfc #otbc 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚 https://t.co/wBec4B0QNP — Hannah Collins (@hc2209) April 17, 2021