‘Incredible’, ‘Much better’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Joe Lolley’s post

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to Joe Lolley’s post after the club’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

After experiencing somewhat of a dip in form in recent months, the winger kicked off 2020 by scoring in yesterday’s triumph.

Having entered the clash brimming with confidence following their displays against Hull City and Wigan Athletic, Forest made a fantastic start to proceedings as Lolley fired them ahead in the 22nd minute.

Lewis Grabban then doubled the Reds’ advantage from the penalty spot after Lolley was brought down in the area by goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Stewart Downing halved Blackburn’s deficit before the break as he netted a fantastic volley.

Forest restored their two-goal lead in the 55th minute as Grabban headed home from Sammy Ameobi’s cross.

Although Joe Worrall’s own-goal set up a nervy ending for the Reds, they held on to seal all three points.

As a result of this victory, Forest moved up to fourth in the Championship standings.

After the clash, Lolley tweeted: “Superb start to 2020.”

Upon seeing the winger’s post, plenty of Forest fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

U were incredible today, keep up the hard work Joe 🙌 — 🔴 FORESTAWAYFANS 🔴 (@forestawayfans) January 1, 2020

Thought you played brilliant today, the left back couldn’t handle you! — Jamie Stone (@JamieStone1986) January 1, 2020

For a half hour phase in the first half you were playing at pretty much your peak. Absolutely quality and massively helped us towards a huge 3pts — Eflgavin (@GuruGavin) January 1, 2020

Keep going Joe. Getting better by the game — Munich & Madrid (@munich_madrid) January 1, 2020

Yes, and you were playing so well! We are up there and it’s a lot of fun, keep it up, YOU REDS! 👍🏻💪🏻👏🏻⚽️🔴⚪️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) January 1, 2020

Well done Joe, back to your best today — Nick (@NickBrookz) January 1, 2020

Much better lad. Still love ya lots xo — Ashlehh (@Official_Porter) January 1, 2020

Great game Joe never stopped running — Daveexx (@Daveexx1) January 1, 2020

Played amazing today can definitely see some of that form coming back 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Ellis (@Ellis25616772) January 1, 2020