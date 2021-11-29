‘Incredible’, ‘Class’ – These Sheffield United fans heap praise on individual after victory over Bristol City

Sheffield United beat Bristol City 2-0 yesterday to ensure that Paul Heckingbottom got off to the perfect start after he was named as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor.

As well as giving the former Barnsley chief three points on his first permanent game in charge, it was also memorable for Rhian Brewster as he scored his first league goal at Bramall Lane.

The striker has failed to hit the heights expected of him since moving from Liverpool in a mega-money deal, but Brewster reminded everyone of his talent with a sharp finish to open the scoring against the Robins.

Of course, the challenge for the youngster is to kick-on and rediscover the form that made him so highly-rated just a matter of years ago.

That’s certainly what the fans hope will happen, and they were delighted with his impact in the win on Sunday.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to Brewster’s showing…

