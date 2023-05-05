Carlton Palmer expects Plymouth Argyle to beat Port Vale on Sunday and be crowned League One champions.

The EFL pundit has labelled beating Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday to the title by reaching 101 points on their budget "an incredible achievement by the club, the manager, and the players".

Final day League One title permutations

Plymouth and Ipswich both secured promotion to the Championship last weekend, consigning the Owls to the play-offs in the process, but the title is still up for grabs ahead of the final day of the 2022/23 League One season.

Argyle are a point clear at the top of the third tier table, which means a win away at Port Vale would be enough to ensure they're crowned champions irrelevant of what happens in the Tractor Boys' game against Fleetwood Town.

A Plymouth loss or draw and an Ipswich win would see Kieran McKenna's side snatch the title while a draw would also be enough for the Portman Road outfit if the Pilgrims are beaten due to their far superior goal difference.

Carlton Palmer's League One title prediction

Palmer has backed Argyle to get the job done but feels that Ipswich will come away with three points as well, which would mean both clubs finish with 100 points or more.

He explained: "Plymouth and Ipswich going into the last game of the season can both win the League One title.

"Plymouth play Port Vale away, Ipswich play Fleetwood Town away. I expect both teams to win and Plymouth to be crowned champions of League One."

Palmer also heaped praise on Plymouth for building their 2022/23 success without the sort of money that other clubs have spent.

He said: "101 points on their budget what an incredible achievement by the club, the manager, and the players."

Can Plymouth Argyle survive in the Championship?

The Championship beckons for Plymouth and the target next season will surely be staying up.

Given how well-run the club seems to be and their impressive business on a pretty tight budget in recent windows, you have to feel they've got a fantastic chance of doing that.

The second tier looks set to be a tougher test next term as well with some big clubs set to drop out of the Premier League.

The Pilgrims will want to show they're up to the challenge and there's no reason to doubt Steven Schumacher's side.