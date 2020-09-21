‘Incredible’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to recent club announcement

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Mikel San Jose on a two-year deal.

San Jose has been a free-agent since the summer of 2020, after his contract with Spanish giants Athletic Bilbao reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The midfielder made 397 appearances in total for the club, and caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Spanish side in his time with them.

Have Birmingham City ever loaned out these players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Did Birmingham ever loan out Chris Burke? Yes No

He joins a Birmingham City side that have made a positive start to this year’s league campaign in the Championship under the management of Aitor Karanka.

The Blues are currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping that they can count on San Jose’s experience to see them mount a somewhat surprising push for a top-six finish this term.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on San Jose’s arrival.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

You my friend have just announced promotion — breathe.blues (@BluesBreathe) September 21, 2020

Can't pretend I know much about him,but he certainly has a good football C.V. — Man in the Corner Shop (@craigyboy1977) September 21, 2020

Get me back in that stadium now and be part of this season ahead!!!! — Lee W1875 (@LeeW1875) September 21, 2020

How have we pulled this off 🤷‍♂️ Incredible business — … (@_RhysBCFC) September 21, 2020

GET IN — Matt (@MattR90) September 21, 2020

The season we can't go = the season we go up. As far as Blues things go, this is right up there. https://t.co/4zxcGFSxST — Tillz (@BlueTillz75) September 21, 2020

Cracking signing this announce promotion 💙 ⚽️ https://t.co/92pTyzJO5U — Tyler Williams (@tyler1998willi1) September 21, 2020

Your SkyBet Championship Winners 2020/21. https://t.co/z0YCMJ6igw — Declan (@DecDavis_) September 21, 2020