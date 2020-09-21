Birmingham City
‘Incredible’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to recent club announcement
Birmingham City have completed the signing of Mikel San Jose on a two-year deal.
San Jose has been a free-agent since the summer of 2020, after his contract with Spanish giants Athletic Bilbao reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.
The midfielder made 397 appearances in total for the club, and caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Spanish side in his time with them.
He joins a Birmingham City side that have made a positive start to this year’s league campaign in the Championship under the management of Aitor Karanka.
The Blues are currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping that they can count on San Jose’s experience to see them mount a somewhat surprising push for a top-six finish this term.
Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on San Jose’s arrival.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
